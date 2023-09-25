https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russian-ambassador-canadian-govt-honoring-nazi-veteran-personifies-neoliberal-fascism-1113639760.html

Russian Ambassador: Canadian Gov’t Honoring Nazi Veteran Personifies 'Neoliberal Fascism'

Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said that he will request explanations from the Canadian Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office about an invitation and honoring of a Ukrainian Nazi WWII veteran.

On Friday, Hunka, a 98 years-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament. At the same time, Stepanov noted that he has no illusions about the response of the Canadian government as it has become "a nest for Nazi criminals." But Stepanov does not believe the invitation was the merely the result of negligence, but rather stems from Canada's policy towards former Nazi party members."I believe that this is not a mistake. This is simply a consequence of the impunity of former Nazi criminals, the impunity of the activities of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, which consists of children and grandchildren, who are mainly descendants of these Nazi henchmen, punishers, SS men," Stepanov said.He also recalled the process of the extradition of Helmut Oberlander, which was dragged out until the death of this Nazi collaborator "in the comfort and care of Western medicine," about the monuments to the punishers of the 14th SS-Volunteer Division "Galicia" and the Nachtigall Battalion in Canadian cemeteries, etc.On Sunday, Rota apologized for his decision to invite Hunka. Trudeau’s office said, in turn, that neither the Canadian prime minister nor Zelensky’s delegation were notified in advance of the invitation of Hunka.

