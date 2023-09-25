Russian Ambassador: Canadian Gov’t Honoring Nazi Veteran Personifies 'Neoliberal Fascism'
© Simon Ateba / XYaroslav Hunka, Ukrainian Veteran for the Nazi 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division, At the Canadian Parliament during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech on September 22, 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that on Monday he would request explanations from the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister's office in connection with the invitation and honoring in the country's parliament of Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka.
On Friday, Hunka, a 98 years-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament.
"The embassy will take appropriate official steps. We will, of course, demand clarification from the Canadian government," Stepanov said, adding that the notes would be sent on Monday to the Foreign Ministry and the office of the Prime Minister.
At the same time, Stepanov noted that he has no illusions about the response of the Canadian government as it has become "a nest for Nazi criminals."
"We, of course, will make the necessary demarches, but I have no illusions because it is impossible to do business with the current Trudeau cabinet, which is the personification of neoliberal fascism," Stepanov added.
But Stepanov does not believe the invitation was the merely the result of negligence, but rather stems from Canada's policy towards former Nazi party members.
"I believe that this is not a mistake. This is simply a consequence of the impunity of former Nazi criminals, the impunity of the activities of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, which consists of children and grandchildren, who are mainly descendants of these Nazi henchmen, punishers, SS men," Stepanov said.
He also recalled the process of the extradition of Helmut Oberlander, which was dragged out until the death of this Nazi collaborator "in the comfort and care of Western medicine," about the monuments to the punishers of the 14th SS-Volunteer Division "Galicia" and the Nachtigall Battalion in Canadian cemeteries, etc.
"The fact that in our time this is possible in a country that was a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, which is considered civilized, tolerant, and a supporter of respect for all human rights, the fact that neo-Nazism lives and flourishes here is simply unacceptable, but apparently Canada, under the auspices of the United States, is getting away with everything," Stepanov added.
On Sunday, Rota apologized for his decision to invite Hunka. Trudeau’s office said, in turn, that neither the Canadian prime minister nor Zelensky’s delegation were notified in advance of the invitation of Hunka.
