Swalwell Criticizes McCarthy, Says He 'Shares' Speakership with Trump, Greene, and Gaetz
Swalwell Criticizes McCarthy, Says He 'Shares' Speakership with Trump, Greene, and Gaetz
n a scathing critique of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has accused McCarthy of effectively sharing the top job in Congress with former President Trump, Rep.
While McCarthy holds the official title of Speaker, Swalwell argues that the power dynamic in the House of Representatives is more complex than it appears.
Swalwell Criticizes McCarthy, Says He 'Shares' Speakership with Trump, Greene, and Gaetz

© AP Photo / Kevin DietschRep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
© AP Photo / Kevin Dietsch
In a scathing critique of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has accused McCarthy of effectively sharing the top job in Congress with former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
While McCarthy holds the official title of Speaker, Swalwell argues that the power dynamic in the House of Representatives is more complex than it appears.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, during an appearance on US television, lambasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy's approach to governance, asserting that McCarthy shares the speakership with former President Trump, Greene, and Gaetz, all of whom hold significant influence within the Republican party.
Swalwell characterized McCarthy as a "spectator Speaker" who prioritizes his own political survival over the needs of the American people. He pointed to the looming threat of a government shutdown and the potential consequences, including unpaid troops, border agents, and air traffic controllers, as evidence of McCarthy's misplaced priorities.
This criticism comes as the House of Representatives faces challenges passing crucial appropriations bills by the end of the month and struggles to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily.
McCarthy is caught between various factions within the Republican party with conflicting demands and must navigate a delicate political landscape. Swalwell suggested that McCarthy's allegiance to Trump further complicates matters, characterizing the House as a "law firm with just one client: Donald Trump."
Swalwell emphasized the pressing issues that demand attention, such as lowering healthcare costs, ensuring school safety, and addressing student loan repayments. Instead, he argued, House Republicans appear singularly focused on serving the interests of the former president, who has been impeached twice and faces multiple legal challenges.
As the debate over funding the government intensifies and political divisions deepen, Swalwell's comments underscore the ongoing struggle for leadership and direction within the House of Representatives, raising questions about the ability of Speaker McCarthy to effectively manage the diverse interests within his own party and the broader responsibilities of Congress.
