https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/swalwell-criticizes-mccarthy-says-he-shares-speakership-with-trump-greene-and-gaetz-1113641519.html

Swalwell Criticizes McCarthy, Says He 'Shares' Speakership with Trump, Greene, and Gaetz

Swalwell Criticizes McCarthy, Says He 'Shares' Speakership with Trump, Greene, and Gaetz

n a scathing critique of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has accused McCarthy of effectively sharing the top job in Congress with former President Trump, Rep.

2023-09-25T04:08+0000

2023-09-25T04:08+0000

2023-09-25T04:08+0000

americas

us

kevin mccarthy

eric swalwell

donald trump

marjorie taylor greene

matt gaetz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080175582_0:117:3198:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_e1c83f804d89ed16ddfb38614ca4f755.jpg

While McCarthy holds the official title of Speaker, Swalwell argues that the power dynamic in the House of Representatives is more complex than it appears.Rep. Eric Swalwell, during an appearance on US television, lambasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy's approach to governance, asserting that McCarthy shares the speakership with former President Trump, Greene, and Gaetz, all of whom hold significant influence within the Republican party.Swalwell characterized McCarthy as a "spectator Speaker" who prioritizes his own political survival over the needs of the American people. He pointed to the looming threat of a government shutdown and the potential consequences, including unpaid troops, border agents, and air traffic controllers, as evidence of McCarthy's misplaced priorities.This criticism comes as the House of Representatives faces challenges passing crucial appropriations bills by the end of the month and struggles to reach an agreement on a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily.McCarthy is caught between various factions within the Republican party with conflicting demands and must navigate a delicate political landscape. Swalwell suggested that McCarthy's allegiance to Trump further complicates matters, characterizing the House as a "law firm with just one client: Donald Trump."Swalwell emphasized the pressing issues that demand attention, such as lowering healthcare costs, ensuring school safety, and addressing student loan repayments. Instead, he argued, House Republicans appear singularly focused on serving the interests of the former president, who has been impeached twice and faces multiple legal challenges.As the debate over funding the government intensifies and political divisions deepen, Swalwell's comments underscore the ongoing struggle for leadership and direction within the House of Representatives, raising questions about the ability of Speaker McCarthy to effectively manage the diverse interests within his own party and the broader responsibilities of Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/special-counsel-david-weiss-to-face-congressional-committee-in-hunter-biden-probe-showdown-1113639085.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/trump-uaw--the-next-realignment-1113593446.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

trump, greene, gaetz, trump elections,