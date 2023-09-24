https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/special-counsel-david-weiss-to-face-congressional-committee-in-hunter-biden-probe-showdown-1113639085.html

Special Counsel David Weiss to Face Congressional Committee in Hunter Biden Probe Showdown

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan confirmed David Weiss, the special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, will testify before a congressional committee on October 18th.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has confirmed that David Weiss, the special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, will testify before a congressional committee on October 18th.While details about which congressional committee Weiss will appear before remain unclear, it is noteworthy that Weiss has also become entangled in House Republicans' expansive investigation into the Biden family's overseas business dealings.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently announced the initiation of an official impeachment inquiry into President Biden as a result of these investigations, with the first hearing scheduled for this week.Earlier this year, the Oversight Committee heard testimonies from IRS whistleblowers who alleged that Weiss didn't pursue Hunter Biden's case with full force, which included allegations of tax crimes. Jordan expressed concerns about the Department of Justice's handling of the investigation and accused them of attempting to "sweep it all under the rug."Jordan's recent actions include requesting the DOJ to provide a series of documents related to the IRS whistleblowers and seeking an interview with Weiss and other top DOJ officials implicated by the whistleblowers.The showdown between Weiss and the congressional committee promises to shed further light on the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family's business dealings.

