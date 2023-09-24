https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/special-counsel-david-weiss-to-face-congressional-committee-in-hunter-biden-probe-showdown-1113639085.html
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan confirmed David Weiss, the special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, will testify before a congressional committee on October 18th.
Special Counsel David Weiss to Face Congressional Committee in Hunter Biden Probe Showdown
This development comes after Weiss, who also serves as the US attorney for Delaware, took on the role of special counsel in August to scrutinize President Biden's son following a collapsed plea deal. A grand jury subsequently indicted Hunter Biden on three gun-related charges, further intensifying the investigation.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has confirmed that David Weiss, the special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden
, will testify before a congressional committee on October 18th.
"David Weiss has committed to come in front of the committee on Oct. 18, so we can look forward to that," Jordan said on a US morning TV show.
While details about which congressional committee Weiss will appear before remain unclear, it is noteworthy that Weiss has also become entangled in House Republicans' expansive investigation into the Biden family's overseas business dealings.
Jordan, in collaboration with Rep. James Comer, has been actively investigating Hunter Biden's role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during his father's tenure as vice president.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently announced the initiation of an official impeachment
inquiry into President Biden as a result of these investigations, with the first hearing scheduled for this week.
Earlier this year, the Oversight Committee heard testimonies from IRS whistleblowers
who alleged that Weiss didn't pursue Hunter Biden's case with full force, which included allegations of tax crimes. Jordan expressed concerns about the Department of Justice's handling of the investigation and accused them of attempting to "sweep it all under the rug."
Jordan's recent actions include requesting the DOJ to provide a series of documents related to the IRS whistleblowers and seeking an interview with Weiss and other top DOJ officials implicated by the whistleblowers.
The showdown between Weiss and the congressional committee promises to shed further light on the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family's business dealings.