US to Provide $2Bln Loan to Poland for Defense Modernization

The United States will provide a $2 billion loan to Poland to support its ongoing defense modernization, the US State Department announced on Monday.

"Today, the United States is proud to announce the signing of a milestone $2 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan agreement to support Poland’s defense modernization," the State Department said in a press release, adding that "loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO’s Eastern Flank."The Biden administration is providing up to $60 million in FMF to cover the cost of the loan to accelerate Poland’s urgent military procurements of defense articles and services from the United States, the release said.

