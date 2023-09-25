https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/us-to-provide-2bln-loan-to-poland-for-defense-modernization-1113654349.html
US to Provide $2Bln Loan to Poland for Defense Modernization
The United States will provide a $2 billion loan to Poland to support its ongoing defense modernization, the US State Department announced on Monday.
"Today, the United States is proud to announce the signing of a milestone $2 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan agreement to support Poland’s defense modernization," the State Department said in a press release, adding that "loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO’s Eastern Flank."The Biden administration is providing up to $60 million in FMF to cover the cost of the loan to accelerate Poland’s urgent military procurements of defense articles and services from the United States, the release said.
News
"Today, the United States is proud to announce the signing of a milestone $2 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan agreement to support Poland’s defense modernization," the State Department said in a press release, adding that "loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO’s Eastern Flank."
The Biden administration is providing up to $60 million in FMF to cover the cost of the loan to accelerate Poland’s urgent military procurements of defense articles and services from the United States, the release said.