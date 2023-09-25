https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/venezuelan-foreign-minister-expects-coercive-use-of-us-dollar-to-end-soon-1113641100.html

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Expects 'Coercive' Use of US Dollar to End Soon

Yvan Gil, the foreign minister for Venezuela told Sputnik that the use of the US dollar as a "coercive weapon" will end soon.

At the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in late August, the bloc's leaders adopted a declaration that calls for using local currencies in mutual trade and the "strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlement in local currencies." He said large Latin American food exporters like Argentina and Brazil are also starting to use non-dollar currencies more often. Earlier in September, geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar told Sputnik that the countries of the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - should work on a unification of payment systems and a mechanism to trade in national currencies to boost mutual trade and be more independent.

