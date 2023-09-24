https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/brics-expansion-aims-to-reduce-dollars-decades-long-dominance--report--1113632501.html

BRICS Expansion Aims to Reduce ‘Dollar’s Decades-Long Dominance’ – Report

BRICS Expansion Aims to Reduce ‘Dollar’s Decades-Long Dominance’ – Report

Leaders of the BRICS countries reiterated their calls to evade the dollar and create a single currency that the group could use in joint transactions during their summit last August.

2023-09-24T15:12+0000

2023-09-24T15:12+0000

2023-09-24T15:12+0000

economy

russia

china

india

brazil

south africa

summit

dollar

dedollarisation

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113631563_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_b47ef745c35e7ada76121343f3386a3f.jpg

BRICS is going ahead with efforts to achieve its goal of “ousting the US dollar as the dominant global currency,” a US newspaper has reported.The news outlet referred to the group’s summit in South Africa last month, when the alliance “took a major step toward flexing its communal currency muscle." During the gathering, six new members were green-lit to join the organization, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The group previously comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.As a result, the newspaper added, BRICS now brings togethor six of the world’s top oil producers, namely, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, and the UAE.According to the media outlet, the process of de-dollarizing” the world economy is fraught with “dangerous consequences” for the US, not least because diminishing the greenback’s importance would allow Iran and Russia “to become immune” to sanctions that America earlier slapped on them.Meanwhile, a UK media outlet reported that India started paying for some Russian oil imports in yuan, while China also began using its yuan to pay Moscow for most of its energy imports in the first quarter of this year.Addressing participants of the August summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Moscow and its partners in BRICS are “working to fine-tune effective mechanisms for mutual settlements and monetary and financial control.” He also pointed out that de-dollarization within the BRICS bloc is "irreversible" and gaining pace.He struck the same tone during his visit to China in April, when da Silva asked “why we can't do trade based on our own currencies.”"Who was it that decided that the dollar was the currency after the disappearance of the gold standard?" the Brazilian president added.

russia

china

brazil

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

brics summit in south africa, leaders of brics countries, brics members' calls for evading the dollar, brics expansionm dedollarization