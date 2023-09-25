https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-blow-up-ukrainian-mortar-unit-1113642695.html

Watch: Russian Kamikaze Drone Blow Up Ukrainian Mortar Unit

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian Viking kamikaze UAV destroying a Ukrainian mortar unit in the Soledar direction.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian Viking kamikaze UAV destroying a Ukrainian mortar unit near Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.The footage shows how the reconnaissance drone first identified the position of the Ukrainian mortar unit, and then a kamikaze drone struck the mortar position.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after several postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up military and financial aid. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.

