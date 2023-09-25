https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-blow-up-ukrainian-mortar-unit-1113642695.html
Watch: Russian Kamikaze Drone Blow Up Ukrainian Mortar Unit
Watch: Russian Kamikaze Drone Blow Up Ukrainian Mortar Unit
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian Viking kamikaze UAV destroying a Ukrainian mortar unit in the Soledar direction.
2023-09-25T05:57+0000
2023-09-25T05:57+0000
2023-09-25T05:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
kamikaze
drone
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113643433_8:0:628:349_1920x0_80_0_0_a8df803635cac09519da30a6a18484cb.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian Viking kamikaze UAV destroying a Ukrainian mortar unit near Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.The footage shows how the reconnaissance drone first identified the position of the Ukrainian mortar unit, and then a kamikaze drone struck the mortar position.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after several postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up military and financial aid. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/19/1113643433_86:0:551:349_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d42978d9926b19d25bdf959fe249b1.jpg
Russian kamikaze drone obliterates Ukrainian mortar crew in Soledar direction
Russian kamikaze drone obliterates Ukrainian mortar crew in Soledar direction
2023-09-25T05:57+0000
true
PT0M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian kamikaze drone, ukrainian mortar unit, russian ministry of defense
russian kamikaze drone, ukrainian mortar unit, russian ministry of defense
Watch: Russian Kamikaze Drone Blow Up Ukrainian Mortar Unit
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have been skillfully using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to accomplish the assigned tasks without any loss of military personnel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing a Russian Viking kamikaze UAV destroying a Ukrainian mortar unit near Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The footage shows how the reconnaissance drone first identified the position of the Ukrainian mortar unit, and then a kamikaze drone struck the mortar position.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after several postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up military and financial aid. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.