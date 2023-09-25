https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russias-su-34-jets-strike-ukrainian-command-and-observation-posts-with-guided-bombs-1113641738.html

Watch: Russia's Su-34 Jets Strike Ukrainian Command and Observation Posts With Guided Bombs

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District hitting control points of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Krasnolimansk with guided aerial bombs.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District hitting control posts of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Krasnolimansk with guided aerial bombs.The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers are on combat duty at the airfields around the clock, performing air patrol tasks and covering the actions of units of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

