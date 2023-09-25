https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/watch-russias-su-34-jets-strike-ukrainian-command-and-observation-posts-with-guided-bombs-1113641738.html
Watch: Russia's Su-34 Jets Strike Ukrainian Command and Observation Posts With Guided Bombs
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Central Military District hitting control points of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Krasnolimansk with guided aerial bombs.
The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers are on combat duty at the airfields around the clock, performing air patrol tasks and covering the actions of units of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Su-34 is a twin-seater fighter-bomber aircraft designed for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. It features a range of advanced avionics and weapons systems, including a 30mm gun and a wide range of bombs, missiles, and smart weapons.

The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers are on combat duty at the airfields around the clock, performing air patrol tasks and covering the actions of units of the Russian Armed Forces
, the Russian Defense Ministry said.