Archaeologists Unearth Rare Lead Sarcophagi Inside Largest Cemetery Ever Found in Gaza

Palestinian laborers, while working on a housing project near Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, uncovered an archaeological treasure trove last year.

What was once an unremarkable construction site in the northern Gaza Strip more recently became the site of the largest-ever cemetery dating back approximately two millennia to the Roman era.Construction workers, with the assistance of French archaeologists, have meticulously excavated the 2,700-square-meter site, unearthing a remarkable 135 graves - a stark contrast from the initial discovery of just 60 graves in January.Over 100 of the graves have been studied, providing invaluable insights into the cultural heritage and health of the ancient population. The analysis of skeletons and pottery shards remains ongoing.What has truly captured the attention of experts are the two lead sarcophagi found at the site. One of them is intricately adorned with grape leaves, while the other features captivating images of dolphins. Such lead tombs are unprecedented in Gaza's archaeological history and suggest high-ranking individuals or social elites may be interred within them.The discovery has opened up new avenues for understanding the socio-cultural dynamics of the region during the Roman era.Gaza, with its strategic location on ancient trade routes between Egypt and the Levant, has a rich historical legacy. However, this heritage has faced multiple threats over the years. The recent archaeological find underscores the importance of preserving Gaza's historical sites and the need for a dedicated team to oversee such efforts.Fadel Al-Otul, a Palestinian archaeologist, believes the graves were likely located in a city center, as was common practice in Roman times. The skeletons discovered at the site will undergo further analysis, with the remains eventually returning to the Hamas-led Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism.

