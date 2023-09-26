https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/canada-celebrates-nazis-uaw-strike-expands-macron-exits-niger-1113669036.html

Canada Celebrates Nazis; UAW Strike Expands; Macron Exits Niger

Canada Celebrates Nazis; UAW Strike Expands; Macron Exits Niger

Canada is taking heat for celebrating a former Nazi soldier at a Canadian legislature meeting that included the President of Ukraine.

Canada Celebrates Nazis; UAW Strike Expands; Macron Exits Niger

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Canada's Nazi support. Canada is taking heat for celebrating a former Nazi soldier at a Canadian legislature meeting that included the President of Ukraine. Caleb Maupin argues that there is a soft spot for the Nazis among the Ukrainian diaspora. Also, he argues that left-wing anti-fascists were very popular after WW2. However, the CIA tried to change the historical narrative, redefine fascism, and equate it to the Soviet Union.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. The White House intends to send cluster munition ATACMs to Ukraine. Mark Sleboda says that the ATACMs are a potential escalation, but the warhead and range of the new munitions are a significant part of the escalation ladder. Also, the Canadian Parliament celebrated a Nazi war survivor as a hero for "fighting Russians".Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Asia. The US has acknowledged that the infamous spy balloon story was a fraud. Dr. Gerald Horne says that the US is heavily dependent upon Chinese financial backing, and US corporations are dependent on the market of the Asian giant. He says that Hawks in DC feel that the US must either go to war with China soon or lose their military advantage and suffer the fall of US hegemony.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The UAW strike is expanding to 38 plants in 20 states. Dr. Ramus says that this shows that the limited strike plan by the union was an error. Also, the Canadian Ford workers are not part of the UAW and they were given a number of increases and adjustments in the last few weeks. He said that he expects the UAW to eventually accept a similar settlement.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran predicts that the Saudi-Israeli normalization deal will fail. Laith Marouf says that the Saudis are moving towards an open relationship with Israel as opposed to the long-term closed relationship that's been going on for years. He argues it will be difficult because the Arabic people will not accept Israeli violence against the Palestinians. Laith also comments on Canada taking heat for supporting Nazis in their Parliament.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the election 2024. The coming US defeat in Ukraine will have a pronounced effect on the 2024 election. Dr. David Oualaalou says that it's becoming clear that President Biden is in no mental condition to run in 2024. He believes that the Democrats have no viable leader. He also says California is in deep trouble, and Gavin Newsome is not an option either.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. French President Emmanuel Macron is stepping away from Niger after a popular coup. Thomas C Mountain says that thousands of people have encircled the French military base for weeks, demanding that they withdraw. He says that the threat to invade with ECOWAS was a bluff. The Nigerian Parliament opposed the proposed intervention, and Senegal's internal problems prevented them from acting on behalf of the colonialists. He says that Chad is unstable but not on the verge of collapse.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the deep state. Suspended abuse has rendered a Guantanamo Bay inmate unfit to stand trial. John Kirakou argues that the 911 defendants were tortured and, therefore, the cases against them have been compromised. He says that because these prisoners were tortured, there can be no justice in these cases. Also, he says that 60 Australian MEPs have signed a letter requesting that the US release Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

