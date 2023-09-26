https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/legendary-nazi-hunter-canada-failed-miserably-in-bringing-nazi-mass-murderers-to-justice-1113694491.html

Legendary Nazi Hunter: Canada Failed Miserably in Bringing Nazi Mass Murderers to Justice

A Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran has received a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament. Dr. Efraim Zuroff, chief Nazi hunter of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, explained to Sputnik how nations are whitewashing their history, distorting the Holocaust, and sweeping their crimes under the rug.

Ninety-eight-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the Schutzstaffel’s (SS) 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, was enthusiastically hailed by Canadian lawmakers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The incident triggered a wave of fierce criticism, prompting House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to apologize for featuring a Nazi soldier in the Canadian legislature.Sputnik reached out to Dr. Efraim Zuroff, a legendary Nazi hunter of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the director of its Israel Office, to ask why the scandalous honoring of a Nazi became possible in a modern Western state.Dr. Zuroff is unfamiliar with the particular case of Yaroslav Hunka, but it is still well known that the Waffen SS Galicia Division was "very involved in the mass murder of Jews and Poles in eastern Poland and Galicia," he pointed out."And it's a very sad thing that the heroes, the leadership of the Ukrainian nationalists during World War II, which was headed by Stepan Bandera, for example and the UPA*, the army raised by the Ukrainians to fight with the Germans, with the Waffen SS, which was led by Roman Shukhevych, these are the heroes of Ukraine," the Nazi hunter highlighted.Nazi Collaborators' Crimes Remain OverlookedIt is common knowledge that Nazi Germany played the lead role in the Holocaust – the systematic state-sponsored killing of European Jews in the Second World War. Still, Westerners are not fully aware of the incredibly important role played by local collaborators in the mass murder of the Jewish people, according to Dr. Zuroff.Nazi Germany's Einsatzgruppen, mobile killing units organized by the SS (tasked with the "final solution of the Jewish question, i.e. the genocide of the ethnic group), "covered an area from Tallinn in the north of Estonia, all the way down to Odessa, near the Black Sea, a front of 1,500 kilometers, and murdered 1.5 million, primarily Jews, in less than two years," the expert said.Much in the same way, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)* led by Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych collaborated with Germans and were involved in the genocide of the Jewish people and other ethnic minorities on the territory of the Nazi-occupied Ukrainian Soviet Republic.In particular, the Nachtigall Battalion, consisting almost exclusively of OUN-B activists serving in German uniforms under Shukhevych's command, carried out mass shootings of Jews near Vinnitsa in July 1941. At least 58 pogroms were documented in western Ukrainian cities, the estimated number of victims of which range between 13,000 and 35,000. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazi forces and their Ukrainian collaborators executed nearly 34,000 Jews in Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.From 1943 and until the arrival of the Soviet Red Army, Ukrainian Nazi collaborators also carried out massive ethnic cleansings of Poles in Volhynia and Galicia which claimed the lives of at least 88,700 people, including women, children, and the elderly.Why Did Canada Fail to Bring Nazi Criminals to Justice?To illustrate his point, the expert referred to the case of Hungarian gendarme Imre Finta, who was responsible for the deportation of Jews to Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Finta evaded justice in Canadian court since he said he had no choice but to carry out the orders of his higher-ranking Nazi commanders. Previously, the so-called "superior order's defense" was not accepted anywhere when it came to Nazi crimes. But it worked in Canada, according to Dr. Zuroff. After the verdict was approved by the Ontario Supreme Court, it became clear that many former Nazi collaborators would use the same sort of defense to evade punishment.Even though Canada later resorted to stripping some former Nazis of Canadian citizenship, it failed to deport many of the Einsatzgruppen veterans while a powerful Ukrainian diaspora of former OUN-UPA members continued to thrive in the country.Glorification of Nazism is Unacceptable"We don't know who's alive now, and we've frankly given up. To be honest, once [member of the Einsatzgruppen death squads Helmut] Oberlander died in his home, unfortunately, in his bed [in Canada], even though he served in an Einsatzgruppe that murdered 90,000 Jews in southern Ukraine, we're not sure that there are more. There might be others. We don't know specifically any others that I can point to. All I can say is the Canadian government failed miserably to do what it had to do, what it should have done. And Australia failed miserably. Britain failed miserably," said Dr. Zuroff.He lamented the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish-born Ukrainian, supports honoring Nazi criminals."I have to say that President Zelensky, even though he is a Jew, he was born a Jew, he's not much of a Jew, he supports the glorification of people who committed war crimes against his own people."In Denial of Their Crimes: Nations Want Comfortable HistoryPer Dr. Zuroff, Speaker Anthony Rota's decision to feature a Nazi soldier in the Canadian Parliament could have been caused by total ignorance, but nonetheless it's a "horrible thing.""They're supporting the wrong people," the Simon Wiesenthal Center expert said. "They are the ones who are promoting what we call ‘Holocaust distortion.’ Everybody knows about Holocaust denial. In other words, that the Shoah, the Holocaust, didn't take place. But there's a new threat to memory, commemoration, and education, which is distortion. What does that mean? It means they don't deny that the Holocaust took place, but they change the narrative of what actually happened. So these countries, these new democracies, when they became independent and they became democracies, all of a sudden, all the crimes were committed by the Nazis, and there were almost no locals who helped them, which is a total lie."*The Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA*) is an extremist organisation banned in Russia.

