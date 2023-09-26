https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/wests-anti-russia-discourse-wwii-history-obfuscation-led-to-canadas-nazi-travesty-1113685995.html

West’s 'Anti-Russia Discourse,' WWII History Obfuscation Led to Canada's Nazi ‘Travesty’

West’s 'Anti-Russia Discourse,' WWII History Obfuscation Led to Canada's Nazi ‘Travesty’

As the scandal continues to swirl over the Canadian Parliament’s move to honor Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, political analyst Caleb Maupin... 26.09.2023, Sputnik International

2023-09-26T13:30+0000

2023-09-26T13:30+0000

2023-09-26T13:30+0000

analysis

canada

russia

adolf hitler

caleb maupin

nazis

nazism

proxy war

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113686839_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b2f1959eac76c7d3b2b4b375d4787d1.jpg

The discourse in the US and some other Western nations has become so anti-Russia-laden that coupled with an erasure of the heroic feat of the Soviet people to defeat fascism in World War II, “a travesty” such as the Canada Nazi scandal was allowed to happen, independent journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin told Sputnik.There have since been strong calls for accountability coming from Canada's opposition leader, Poland, Jewish groups, Russia, and the United Nations. Russia's Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he would request explanations from the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office in connection with the incident."Citizens of this country must once again think about who their leaders glorify and what kind of junta they support in Ukraine. Russia condemns any form of glorification of Nazism. And Russia will always remember heroism of Canadian sons and daughters who fought side by side with us to free the world from Nazi plague," the Russian Embassy said on Monday.This "pro-Hitler sentiment," as evidenced by the recent scandal involving the glorification of a Nazi war veteran in Canada’s Parliament, “that's nothing new,” Caleb Maupin reflected.Recalling his years of political organizing in Cleveland, Ohio, and, specifically, in the suburbs on the west side of Cleveland, Parma Heights, he said:Caleb Maupin recalled the many arguments he has had with Ukrainian Americans that would start out with him defending the legacy of the Soviet Union.Such arguments left the pundit “frustrated,” as there appeared to be “this blind spot and this tolerance for it [Nazism] among Ukrainian Americans."“People would say 'Well, they lived under communism and communism is just so bad that being a Nazi, it's an understandable mistake.' And I would be like 'No, it's not an understandable mistake.' I mean, we all know the crimes of the Nazis, and especially in Eastern Europe, the crimes that they committed during that war were so utterly horrendous,” Caleb Maupin pointed out.The pundit then weighed in on the billions of dollars in assistance that the Biden administration is sending to fuel NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.The “travesty” of a Ukrainian Nazi veteran being invited and honored in the Canadian Parliament is the result of a concerted “effort to obfuscate the actual history of the Second World War and who was on what side," Maupin clarified.The communists “in most of the Western world” had a “really good reputation coming out of World War II,” the pundit underscored, because “they had very clearly been on the right side.” He emphasized that, "starting in the 1950s with the Congress for Cultural Freedom Program, which was a CIA program to kind of change political discourse and academic dialog, there started to be an effort to tamper with the historical narrative, and try to equate the Soviet Union with the Nazis. And in order to do so, they had to redefine what fascism was."The fact that there has been such a massive effort to “equate the Soviet Union and actually existing communism with Nazism in the public mind” was a disservice to the actual historical record, the analyst pointed out. However, for all those pushing this narrative, Caleb Maupin noted an indisputable fact:For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/zelenskys-failed-visit-to-us-shows-end-is-coming-for-ukraine-1113666534.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/untold-story-of-how-canada-became-a-safe-haven-for-ukrainian-wwii-era-nazis-1113656627.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220411/zombification-nation-how-textbooks-for-young-ukrainians-teach-children-to-hate-russians-1094645369.html

canada

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukrainian nazi veteran yaroslav hunka, canada glorified ukrainian nazi veteran, scandal over canada's parliament honoring ukrainian nazi veteran,