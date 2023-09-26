International
Biden Admin Blew Up Nord Stream Because US Feared Losing Primacy in Western Europe - Sy Hersh
Musk Shreds Canada’s Trudeau For ‘Russian Disinformation’ Blather Amid Nazi Row
Musk Shreds Canada’s Trudeau For ‘Russian Disinformation’ Blather Amid Nazi Row
Justin Trudeau has been shredded online by Elon Musk after appearing to blame "Russian disinformation" for Nazi glorification incident in Canada's parliament.
Justin Trudeau has been shredded online after appearing to blame "Russian disinformation" for the incident that saw a Ukrainian man who served in a Nazi unit during World War II receive a standing ovation in Canada’s parliament.Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went on X (formerly Twitter) to succinctly remark that “there is a slight possibility that not everything is Russian disinformation.”American journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald also slammed the Canadian Prime Minister for “babbling about ‘Russian disinformation’” after getting “caught applauding an SS soldier who fought with the Nazis.” He added that the incident was further proof of how "Western elites use RUSSIA to blame for all their failings."Others on the social media platform also noted that blaming "Russian propaganda" appeared to be the "favourite hobby" of the West in the case of every "fail".Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in light of the scandal, said that it was "extremely upsetting that this happened. The Speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized." However, he added:"I think it's going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast unequivocal support for Ukraine."On Sunday, Anthony Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad for his decision to invite Hunka, adding that he took full responsibility for the decision. Trudeau's office said, in turn, that neither the Canadian Prime Minister nor Zelensky's delegation were notified in advance of the invitation of Hunka.Canadians should question who their government leaders glorify, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.It added that the Canadian parliament's standing ovation for the Ukrainian Nazi veteran was a "shameful" incident that will forever be remembered in the history of Canadian democracy.Warsaw also demanded an apology from Canada, with Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski saying on Monday that Poland will never agree to "whitewash" Nazis.
Musk Shreds Canada's Trudeau For 'Russian Disinformation' Blather Amid Nazi Row

11:08 GMT 26.09.2023
© DAVE CHANCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
© DAVE CHAN
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the scandal involving the honoring of a Ukrainian Nazi veteran in the country’s parliament, calling it an "extremely upsetting" blunder, but at the same time appeared to shift blame for the incident on “Russian propaganda."
Justin Trudeau has been shredded online after appearing to blame "Russian disinformation" for the incident that saw a Ukrainian man who served in a Nazi unit during World War II receive a standing ovation in Canada’s parliament.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went on X (formerly Twitter) to succinctly remark that “there is a slight possibility that not everything is Russian disinformation.”
© Photo : elonmusk/XScreenshot of X post by Elon Musk.
Screenshot of X post by Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Screenshot of X post by Elon Musk.
© Photo : elonmusk/X
American journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald also slammed the Canadian Prime Minister for “babbling about ‘Russian disinformation’” after getting “caught applauding an SS soldier who fought with the Nazis.”
He added that the incident was further proof of how "Western elites use RUSSIA to blame for all their failings."
© Photo : ggreenwald/XScreenshot of X post by American journalist Glenn Greenwald featuring link to footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blaming "Russian disinformation" for a Ukrainian Nazi veteran being honored in the Canadian parliament.
Screenshot of X post by American journalist Glenn Greenwald featuring link to footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blaming Russian disinformation for a Ukrainian Nazi veteran being honored in the Canadian parliament. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Screenshot of X post by American journalist Glenn Greenwald featuring link to footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blaming "Russian disinformation" for a Ukrainian Nazi veteran being honored in the Canadian parliament.
© Photo : ggreenwald/X
Others on the social media platform also noted that blaming "Russian propaganda" appeared to be the "favourite hobby" of the West in the case of every "fail".
© Photo : The_Coll3ctor/XScreengrab of X post.
Screengrab of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Screengrab of X post.
© Photo : The_Coll3ctor/X
© Photo : soumiajlo/XScreengrab of X post.
Screengrab of X post. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Screengrab of X post.
© Photo : soumiajlo/X
Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in light of the scandal, said that it was "extremely upsetting that this happened. The Speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized." However, he added:
"I think it's going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast unequivocal support for Ukraine."

The scandal unfolded when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was twice given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.

On Sunday, Anthony Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad for his decision to invite Hunka, adding that he took full responsibility for the decision. Trudeau's office said, in turn, that neither the Canadian Prime Minister nor Zelensky's delegation were notified in advance of the invitation of Hunka.
Canadians should question who their government leaders glorify, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement.
"Citizens of this country must once again think about who their leaders glorify and what kind of junta they support in Ukraine. Russia condemns any form of glorification of Nazism. And Russia will always remember heroism of Canadian sons and daughters who fought side by side with us to free the world from Nazi plague," the Embassy said on Monday.
It added that the Canadian parliament's standing ovation for the Ukrainian Nazi veteran was a "shameful" incident that will forever be remembered in the history of Canadian democracy.
Warsaw also demanded an apology from Canada, with Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski saying on Monday that Poland will never agree to "whitewash" Nazis.
Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler (in the foreground) in the company of German officers in front of the unit of the 14th Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS Galizien. Otto von Wachter is visible among the officers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
Americas
Untold Story of How Canada Became a Safe Haven for Ukrainian WWII-era Nazis
Yesterday, 17:57 GMT
