Poland Demands Apology From Canada for Honoring Ukrainian Nazi Veteran - Ambassador

Warsaw expects an apology from Canada after Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka was invited and honored in the Canadian parliament, Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski said on Monday, adding that Poland will never agree to "whitewash" Nazis.

Poland "will never agree on whitewashing such villains! As [Polish] Amb. to [Canada] I expect an apology," Dzielski said on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Friday, Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the Nazi SS's 14th Waffen Grenadier Division during World War II, received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition came as House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota delivered introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament. On Sunday, Rota apologized for his decision to invite Hunka. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said that neither the Canadian prime minister nor Zelensky's delegation had been notified in advance of Hunka's invitation.

