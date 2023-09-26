https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/nord-stream-blast-why-the-west-still-cant-name-the-culprit-1113665071.html

Nord Stream Blast: Why the West Still Can't Name the Culprit

Nord Stream Blast: Why the West Still Can't Name the Culprit

Exactly one year ago three out of four Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea to provide Western Europe with natural gas were destroyed. Western investigators have so far failed to find the saboteurs behind the blast.

2023-09-26T06:38+0000

2023-09-26T06:38+0000

2023-09-26T06:38+0000

nord stream sabotage

sy hersh

seymour hersh

russia

germany

ukraine

cia

nato

european union (eu)

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

Gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipeline system were detected on 26 September 2022, with the EU leadership admitting that this could be the result of a "deliberate attack".Two days later, on 28 September, the Kremlin announced that Russia was ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incident. However, not only did the West snub Moscow's request but also blamed Russia for destroying its own pipelines. Later, European and American officials backtracked on their accusations but fell short of naming a potential perpetrator.On 12 October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident "an act of international terrorism". Meanwhile, as gas prices soared and US energy producers secured lucrative liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with European countries, it became clear that Washington had been the major beneficiary from the Nord Stream destruction. Furthermore, the US leadership had previously issued several threats that it would destroy the pipelines."And then I would say on top of that, the United States - given its military capabilities - had the capability to do this. They sent divers down to attach explosives and to arrange for a drone satellite that would ignite the charges and blow up the pipelines. It had the capability to do it. And it also had the motive, which was basically to weaken Russia's ability to use its energy resources to affect politics in Europe. So this is what it was all about," Giraldi continued.On 8 February 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh dropped a bombshell, detailing an apparent plot by Team Biden and the US intelligence community to blast the Nord Stream pipelines with the help of Norwegian operatives.Reflecting on Hersh's version, Giraldi said that he feels that Hersh's narrative is "correct in every detail."Blame Game Time: The Andromeda YarnOn 7 March, the US and German mainstream sources published two separate articles claiming that international investigators had managed to trace the 26 September 2022 sabotage attack to a "pro-Ukrainian" group operating from the Andromeda, a 15-meter chartered yacht. The story immediately prompted a lot of controversy.Another problem, cited by the press, was that at the site of the explosion, the depth of the Baltic Sea is about 80 meters, requiring special diving equipment which the private vessel lacked. On top of this, the gang of saboteurs returned the yacht in bad condition and even left a couple of fake passports on board which made the story even fishier.Hersh ridiculed the mainstream media yarn while discussing it with an anonymous CIA operative familiar with the issue. According to Hersh, it's not just a "bad" media story but a deliberate "parody" fed by the CIA to the US and German media."In the world of professional analysts and operators, everyone will universally and correctly conclude from your story that the devilish CIA concocted a counter-op that is on its face so ridiculous and childish that the real purpose was to reinforce the truth," the investigative journalist wrote on 5 April.The most recent Western media stories alleging Ukraine's involvement don't hold water, either, according to Giraldi:The CIA veteran goes on to say that at present there is no story that sounds as credible as Hersh's version. Besides, the US had the motive; it had the capability to do it; and it also had the objective to do it as a way of weakening Russia's ability to influence Western Europe, Giraldi summarized.."So I think that a lot of the background or the backstory supports the fact that the United States basically did it, though, apparently with the assistance of the Norwegians, and I would imagine some of the other NATO allies were also briefed in a certain fashion. In other words, not all the details, but given some indication that something might be happening in the near future in the Baltic."Why Couldn't EU Investigators Name the Culprit?It's hardly surprising that despite official investigations in three countries - Sweden, Denmark, and Germany - the question of who is responsible for the sabotage remains unanswered, according to Giraldi.However, Giraldi suspects that the German investigation probably came closest to the truth. However, what they told the public was essentially a narrative acceptable to the United States and to NATO. The former CIA field officer pointed out that Germany suffered the most from the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines.According to Giraldi, it's interesting to examine who else - apart from the US and Norway - was aware of the Nord Stream plot and was foolhardy enough to get involved in it. Giraldi doubted whether Berlin had been in collusion with the US and Norway from the beginning and said that it did not make sense for a country to sacrifice its own economy willingly.Furthermore, the Nord Stream pipelines weren't just a Gazprom asset, Giraldi emphasized: there were other countries - other companies from Western Europe - that participated in the project that had been worth billions of dollars. And because of the US plot, their money had been squandered and their infrastructure had suffered incalculable damage.But the financial aspect is only half the story: the most worrying part is that those who blew the pipelines up risked escalating the crisis dramatically.On 17 September 2023, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Russia was calling for the UN Security Council to meet to discuss the Nord Stream gas pipelines and the council will gather on Tuesday, 26 September - a year after the sabotage occurred.On 27 August, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, announced the need to repair the damaged gas pipelines which he said will help to ensure the country's energy supply for another five to 10 years.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/seymour-hersh-nord-stream-sabotage-led-to-total-breakdown-between-white-house-intel-community-1109392166.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/seymour-hersh-cias-nord-stream-counter-op-story-intentionally-absurd-to-reinforce-truth-1109166466.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230211/why-hershs-nord-stream-bombshell-may-become-legal-nightmare-for-team-biden--its-nordic-allies-1107344300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/whats-behind-decline-of-germany-1112852729.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/ukraine-back-in-the-frame-for-nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-1112994813.html

russia

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

nord stream, nord stream sabotage, sabotage attack on nord stream, ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine war, attack on nord stream was act of war, eu investigation nord stream sabotage, russia nord stream, gazprom, seymour hersh, investigative journalist sy hersh, us and norway destroyed nord stream, nord stream attack investigation, andromeda yacht, pro-ukrainian saboteurs, was ukraine behind nord stream sabotage, nord stream ukraine, nord stream 2023