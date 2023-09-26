https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/prosecutors-get-it-wrong-embattled-menendez-proves-defiant-in-first-public-remarks-1113669846.html

'Prosecutors Get It Wrong': Menendez Proves Defiant in First Public Remarks Since Indictment

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was indicted on Friday. On Monday he made his first public comments, defiantly declaring his innocence and explaining away stacks of cash found in his home on his family's Cuban history.

US Rep. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has underscored he will not step down from his congressional post after being indicted on federal bribery charges the week prior for a second time in 10 years.Although Menendez previously said he had no plans to resign, he has remained defiant as resignation calls from members of his party grew over the weekend. In fact, the New Jersey lawmaker on Monday stood in front of cameras for the first time since his indictment and declared his innocence.Bob and his wife Nadine are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under the color of official right. A search of his home by authorities found stacks of cash and gold bars hidden in his home. Federal prosecutors allege they are the ill-gotten gains from using his influence to help three New Jersey businessmen and the government of Egypt.Menendez pointed to times he says he pressured US officials to bring up the issue of human rights abuses, tied aid to Egypt with human rights, pressured Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to take the issue seriously, and times he spoke publicly about issues with Egypt’s presidential elections.The businessmen have also been charged in the case. All co-defendants in the case are due in court on Wednesday.Until recently, Menendez was the chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was forced to step down from that position temporarily due to Democratic caucus rules.Prosecutors allege he used his position to help the Egyptian government lobby for aid increases after the annual aid to Egypt was slightly decreased in 2017. His wife is accused of acting as a go-between for Menendez and an Egyptian-American businessman with ties to the Egyptian military.In a text exchange between that businessman and an Egyptian military general, Menendez was described as “our man,” according to the indictment. It also alleges that following a 2017 trip to Egypt, Menendez searched the internet for “how much is 1 kilo of gold worth.”A kilo of gold was worth $40,988.39 to $47,662.23 in 2017.In regards to the New Jersey businessmen, Menendez is accused of using his position to influence two criminal investigations into the businesses. One of the businessmen was a longtime fund-raiser for Menendez’s political campaigns.Menendez did not directly acknowledge the shocking pictures of the treasure trove investigators found at his house but implied the cash was due to generational trauma stemming from his family’s Cuban history.Menendez said the other accusations in the indictment will be addressed at trial.While New Jersey’s junior Sen. Cory Booker has not yet weighed in, other Democratic allies are increasingly demanding he step down, including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called the indictment “quite unfortunate” while saying it is in the “best interest” of the senator to resign.“It shouldn't matter whether it's a Republican or a Democrat,” she said in an interview with US television. “The details in this indictment are extremely serious,” she added.Menendez is up for reelection in 2024. Democratic New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim said on Sunday he plans to launch a primary challenge against the embattled senator.

