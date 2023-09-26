https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/researchers-expect-breathtaking-discoveries-from-solar-eclipse---nasa-scientist-1113705743.html

Researchers Expect ‘Breathtaking’ Discoveries From Solar Eclipse - NASA Scientist

Researchers Expect ‘Breathtaking’ Discoveries From Solar Eclipse - NASA Scientist

The coming total solar eclipse next week will offer a "breathtaking" opportunity to probe the mysteries of the interior of our star and the impact solar radiation has on Earth’s atmosphere, a NASA scientist has said.

2023-09-26T23:30+0000

2023-09-26T23:30+0000

2023-09-26T23:27+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

earth

nasa

oregon

texas

solar eclipse

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105866/72/1058667246_0:95:1920:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_cfdb472c13c4633f3f7a19e7db1b7ed4.jpg

"[The eclipse is an opportunity] absolutely breathtaking for science," Guhathakurta told a media teleconference on Tuesday. The observations are going to be made by Earth-based observatories, high flying balloons and rockets launched into the stratosphere that are "absolutely unobtainable from any other sources or platforms," Guhathakurta said. The "ring of fire" eclipse on October 14 will be visible only in the narrow path of annularity that stretches from the state of Oregon to Texas, as well as parts of Mexico, Central America and South America, Guhathakurta said. Rockets fired into space will carry instruments to measure the electric and magnetic fields of the Earth's particle distribution during the eclipse, Guhathakurta added. Outside the path of annularity of the full eclipse, people across the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii will still have the chance to see a partial solar eclipse, when the Moon covers part of the Sun without creating the "ring of fire" effect, according to NASA.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/skywatchers-get-rare-glimpse-of-once-in-a-decade-hybrid-solar-eclipse-1109685952.html

earth

oregon

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa heliophysics program scientist madhulika guhathakurta, total solar eclipse, solar radiation, effects of solar radiation on earth's atmosphere