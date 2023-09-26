International
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On September 26, at about 05:30 [02:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said."The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region."No details were yet released on any potential structural damages or injuries.Hours earlier, the Defense Ministry released statements confirming that similar drone strikes were thwarted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions. At the time, it was also reported
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On September 26, at about 05:30 [02:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region."
No details were yet released on any potential structural damages or injuries.
Hours earlier, the Defense Ministry released statements confirming that similar drone strikes were thwarted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions. At the time, it was also reported
