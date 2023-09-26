https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113671090.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-09-26T03:33+0000
2023-09-26T03:33+0000
2023-09-26T03:31+0000
russia
kursk
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
foiled attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"On September 26, at about 05:30 [02:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said."The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region."No details were yet released on any potential structural damages or injuries.Hours earlier, the Defense Ministry released statements confirming that similar drone strikes were thwarted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions. At the time, it was also reported
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/seven-ukrainian-drones-downed-over-belgorod-region---russian-defense-ministry-1113666027.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, air defenses strike down ukrainian drones, ukrainian drones strike russia, thwarted, foiled attack
russian air defense, air defenses strike down ukrainian drones, ukrainian drones strike russia, thwarted, foiled attack
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the territory of Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On September 26, at about 05:30 [02:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk Region."
No details were yet released on any potential structural damages or injuries.
Hours earlier, the Defense Ministry released statements confirming that similar drone strikes were thwarted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions. At the time, it was also reported