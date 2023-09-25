https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/seven-ukrainian-drones-downed-over-belgorod-region---russian-defense-ministry-1113666027.html

Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod Region on Monday, the Defense Ministry said.

2023-09-25T19:41+0000

2023-09-25T19:41+0000

2023-09-25T19:38+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

black sea

crimea

belgorod region

ukraine

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg

“On the evening of September 25, 2023, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. Citing preliminary data, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties in Russia’s Belgorod Region after Ukraine's latest drone attacks."A massive attack of drones was repelled by our air defense! Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down in the sky over the Grayvoron urban district. Response services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.The latest development comes hours after Russian air defenses thwarted an attempted strike by four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, as well as two Ukrainian drones over the over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113638959.html

black sea

belgorod region

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod region, russian air defense systems down ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone attacks