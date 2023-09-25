https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/seven-ukrainian-drones-downed-over-belgorod-region---russian-defense-ministry-1113666027.html
Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod Region on Monday, the Defense Ministry said.
2023-09-25T19:41+0000
2023-09-25T19:41+0000
2023-09-25T19:38+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
black sea
crimea
belgorod region
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg
“On the evening of September 25, 2023, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. Citing preliminary data, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties in Russia’s Belgorod Region after Ukraine's latest drone attacks."A massive attack of drones was repelled by our air defense! Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down in the sky over the Grayvoron urban district. Response services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.The latest development comes hours after Russian air defenses thwarted an attempted strike by four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, as well as two Ukrainian drones over the over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113638959.html
black sea
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1068:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ca34a41b892f625d1f345594070e7f7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belgorod region, russian air defense systems down ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone attacks
belgorod region, russian air defense systems down ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone attacks
Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod Region on Monday, the Defense Ministry said.
“On the evening of September 25, 2023, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
"The deployed air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region."
Citing preliminary data, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties in Russia’s Belgorod Region after Ukraine's latest drone attacks.
"A massive attack of drones was repelled by our air defense! Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down in the sky over the Grayvoron urban district. Response services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
The latest development comes hours after Russian air defenses thwarted
an attempted strike by four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, as well as two Ukrainian drones over the over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region.