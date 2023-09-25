International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/seven-ukrainian-drones-downed-over-belgorod-region---russian-defense-ministry-1113666027.html
Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod Region on Monday, the Defense Ministry said.
2023-09-25T19:41+0000
2023-09-25T19:38+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
black sea
crimea
belgorod region
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg
“On the evening of September 25, 2023, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. Citing preliminary data, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties in Russia’s Belgorod Region after Ukraine's latest drone attacks."A massive attack of drones was repelled by our air defense! Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down in the sky over the Grayvoron urban district. Response services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.The latest development comes hours after Russian air defenses thwarted an attempted strike by four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, as well as two Ukrainian drones over the over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-drone-over-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1113638959.html
black sea
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1068:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ca34a41b892f625d1f345594070e7f7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgorod region, russian air defense systems down ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone attacks
belgorod region, russian air defense systems down ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone attacks

Seven Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry

19:41 GMT 25.09.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryRussian Air Defense Forces
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Belgorod Region on Monday, the Defense Ministry said.
“On the evening of September 25, 2023, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by fixed-wing drones on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
"The deployed air defense systems destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region."
Citing preliminary data, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties in Russia’s Belgorod Region after Ukraine's latest drone attacks.
"A massive attack of drones was repelled by our air defense! Seven fixed-wing drones were shot down in the sky over the Grayvoron urban district. Response services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Construction of a security line in the regions bordering Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
Russia
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Drone Over Kursk Region - Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 21:07 GMT
The latest development comes hours after Russian air defenses thwarted an attempted strike by four Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Crimea, as well as two Ukrainian drones over the over the Surazh district of the Bryansk Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала