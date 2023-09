https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/russian-strike-at-depot-destroys-over-3000-tonnes-of-ukraines-ammo-1113693557.html

Russian Strike at Depot Destroys Over 3,000 Tons of Ukraine's Ammo - Video

The Russian forces launched a cruise missile strike at the joint ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops destroying more than 3,000 tonnes of ammo, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.

Russia carried out a precision strike at the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the village of Kiselevka, Kherson region, the ministry reported.

