Russia Hits Ukraine’s Aviation Weapons, Ammunition Depot

Russian ships with cruise missiles attacked a depot of aviation weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces, the target was achieved, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Tonight [on Sunday night], the naval forces carried out a group strike with sea-based long-range high-precision weapons on a depot of aviation weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian armed forces. The goal of the strike was achieved. The object was hit," the ministry said.

