Storm Agnes to Hit British Isles With 75-Mile-Per-Hour Winds

Residents of Ireland and the UK are bracing for the arrival of Storm Agnes, the region’s first named storm of the season, which is expected to bring 75-mile-per-hour wind gusts and 50-foot-high seas and cause widespread damage.

The UK’s Meteorological Office issued a yellow wind weather warning from midday Wednesday through Thursday morning across a wide swath of Ireland and northwestern Great Britain, including Scotland and northern England, as well as Wales and parts of the Midlands. The warning says gusts of up to 75 mph are expected along the western coast, with Ireland getting the worst of it, but even inland areas of the UK could experience 50-mile-per-hour winds.“In terms of most impacted areas, we’re looking at the Irish Sea coasts, so south-eastern parts of Northern Ireland, west and north-western coasts of Wales, and the north-western coast of England,” he added.Authorities are warning for the likelihood of downed trees and power lines, as well flooding. Along the coast and at sea, waves as high as 50 feet could be encountered.Ireland and Scotland could also experience high amounts of rainfall, with the Met issuing a warning for as much as 60 millimeters (2.3 inches) of rain. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has warned this could cause localized flooding, particularly along the western coasts.

