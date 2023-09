https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-eliminate-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-in-zaporozhye-region-1113678850.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the Russian Osman special forces unit eliminating a Ukrainian Kazak armored vehicle using a kamikaze FPV drone in the direction of Zaporozhye.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the Russian Osman special forces unit eliminating a Ukrainian Kazak armored vehicle using a kamikaze FPV drone in the Zaporozhye region.The footage shows a Ukrainian armored 'Kazak' vehicle moving along a field road; a drone of Russia's Osman special forces unit hits the right side of the Ukrainian armored vehicle. The 'Kazak-2' (Ukrainian name 'Kozak-2') is a family of Ukrainian armored combat vehicles produced by the Kiev company NPO Praktika.

