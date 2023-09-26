International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/you-deserve-a-hell-of-a-lot-more-biden-says-as-he-panders-to-striking-uaw-workers-1113701458.html
‘You Deserve a Hell of a Lot More’ Biden Says as He Panders to Striking UAW Workers
‘You Deserve a Hell of a Lot More’ Biden Says as He Panders to Striking UAW Workers
Workers from the United Auto Workers union, one of the largest organized labor institutions in North America, went on strike earlier this month in plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri amid a dispute with the Big Three automakers related to wages, a tiered retirement system, a lack of worker protections against plant closures, and other issues.
2023-09-26T19:05+0000
2023-09-26T19:22+0000
americas
michigan
north america
joe biden
donald trump
uaw
general motors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113701220_0:23:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_92e55f5263c251ca1873d43133f19c6e.jpg
President Joe Biden did a little pre-2024 election campaigning at a General Motors plant in Van Buren Township, Michigan on Tuesday morning, briefly joining the picket line to sing praises to striking autoworkers with remarks about the importance of the American middle class.“You guys, UAW, you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 and before. You made a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble. Now they’re doing incredibly well. And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well too!” the president added.Biden spoke for about 30 seconds, and spent about 15 minutes at the picket line fist bumping and mingling with workers before hopping on an Air Force One jet and heading off to California for a two-day campaign event.The president beat Donald Trump to the punch in wooing the UAW, with Trump, who announced plans to skip the upcoming second GOP debate to join the striking autoworkers last week, regularly slamming his predecessors for aggressively pursuing globalization and shipping American jobs overseas, and targeting Biden over the cost of living crisis hitting many Americans.Republican Michigan Congressman John James slammed Biden’s visit to Van Buren Township, accusing him of being “terrified of being upstaged” by Trump, and of pushing a federal EV transition program that James said would mean fewer jobs for American autoworkers in the long run.An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead of Biden 51-42 percent in a head-to-head match-up, with 44 percent of respondents saying they’ve become economically worse off under Biden, 37 percent approving his overall job performance, 30 percent okaying his handling of the economy, and 23 percent approving his handling of the situation along the southern border.UAW workers at the Michigan Assembly Plant, the Toledo Complex and the Wentzville Assembly plant are on strike, demanding better working conditions and pay, including more money to offset inflation, better overtime and retirement benefits, and, prospectively, a 32-hour workweek, with their demands addressed to the Big Three American automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/trump-uaw--the-next-realignment-1113593446.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/grand-theft-auto-us-carmakers-taking-workers-for-a-ride-over-ev-switch-1113496599.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/every-single-parts-distribution-center-for-gm-stellantis-join-us-auto-workers-strike-1113594695.html
americas
michigan
north america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113701220_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da19beae17cd2d40f916304c280ffa27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, united autoworkers, uaw, union, strike, campaign stop, campaigning, 2024, poll
joe biden, donald trump, united autoworkers, uaw, union, strike, campaign stop, campaigning, 2024, poll

‘You Deserve a Hell of a Lot More’ Biden Says as He Panders to Striking UAW Workers

19:05 GMT 26.09.2023 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 26.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain listens at left.
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain listens at left. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Workers from the United Auto Workers union, one of the largest organized labor institutions in North America, went on strike earlier this month in plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri amid a dispute with the Big Three automakers related to wages, a tiered retirement system, a lack of worker protections against plant closures, and other matters.
President Joe Biden did a little pre-2024 election campaigning at a General Motors plant in Van Buren Township, Michigan on Tuesday morning, briefly joining the picket line to sing praises to striking autoworkers with remarks about the importance of the American middle class.

“You’ve heard me say many times. Wall Street didn’t build the country. The middle class built the country. Unions built the middle class,” Biden said, addressing a crowd through a bullhorn and donning a UAW cap, repeating almost verbatim a speech on the economy he gave back in April.

“You guys, UAW, you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 and before. You made a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot and the companies were in trouble. Now they’re doing incredibly well. And guess what? You should be doing incredibly well too!” the president added.
“Let’s keep going; you deserve what you’ve earned, and you deserve a hell of a lot more than what you’re getting paid now,” Biden emphasized. “Stick with it because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits. Let’s get back what we lost, okay?”
Biden spoke for about 30 seconds, and spent about 15 minutes at the picket line fist bumping and mingling with workers before hopping on an Air Force One jet and heading off to California for a two-day campaign event.
The president beat Donald Trump to the punch in wooing the UAW, with Trump, who announced plans to skip the upcoming second GOP debate to join the striking autoworkers last week, regularly slamming his predecessors for aggressively pursuing globalization and shipping American jobs overseas, and targeting Biden over the cost of living crisis hitting many Americans.
FILE - President Donald Trump claps as he walks to the podium to speak at Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Former President Donald Trump will skip the second GOP presidential debate next week to travel to Detroit as the auto worker strike enters its second week. Trump is planning to speak with union members and will look to blunt criticisms from a United Auto Workers union leadership that has said a second Trump term would be a “disaster.” - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
Analysis
Trump, UAW & the Next Realignment
22 September, 20:02 GMT
Republican Michigan Congressman John James slammed Biden’s visit to Van Buren Township, accusing him of being “terrified of being upstaged” by Trump, and of pushing a federal EV transition program that James said would mean fewer jobs for American autoworkers in the long run.

Trump took to social media on Monday to attack Biden, urging supporters to remember “when he slowly walks to pretend he is a ‘picket’” the president “wants to take your jobs away and give them to China.” “Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Auto Workers, until I announced that I would be headed to Michigan to be with them [and] help them out,” Trump added.

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. So far the strike is limited to about 13,000 workers at three factories — one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2023
Analysis
Grand Theft Auto: US Carmakers Taking Workers for a Ride Over EV Switch
20 September, 01:47 GMT
An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday showed Trump ahead of Biden 51-42 percent in a head-to-head match-up, with 44 percent of respondents saying they’ve become economically worse off under Biden, 37 percent approving his overall job performance, 30 percent okaying his handling of the economy, and 23 percent approving his handling of the situation along the southern border.
UAW workers at the Michigan Assembly Plant, the Toledo Complex and the Wentzville Assembly plant are on strike, demanding better working conditions and pay, including more money to offset inflation, better overtime and retirement benefits, and, prospectively, a 32-hour workweek, with their demands addressed to the Big Three American automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
Members of the UAW (United Auto Workers) picket and hold signs outside of the UAW Local 900 headquarters across the street from the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
Americas
All Parts Distribution Centers for GM, Stellantis Join US Auto Workers’ Strike
22 September, 21:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала