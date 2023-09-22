https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/every-single-parts-distribution-center-for-gm-stellantis-join-us-auto-workers-strike-1113594695.html

Every Single Parts Distribution Center for GM, Stellantis Join US Auto Workers’ Strike

The strike by United Automobile Workers took a dramatic turn Friday as workers at a handful of car factories were suddenly joined by the workers at more than three dozen parts distribution facilities spread across 20 US states.

“At noon Eastern today, all parts distribution centers at General Motors and Stellantis will be on strike,” UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday. “We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer.”Fain explained that no facilities owned by Ford, the third company whose factory workers were on strike, were joining the strike at this time because the company had yielded considerably in its negotiations with the labor union.When contract negotiations collapsed and the auto workers went on strike a week ago, just three facilities were shut down by the walkout: a GM facility in Wentzville, Missouri; a Stellantis facility in Toledo, Ohio; and a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan. It involved about 12,700 of the UAW’s 145,000 members.Now, the strike has spread to 38 more facilities across 20 states and their ranks have swelled to over 18,300 striking workers.The union is demanding the rescinding of many concessions made to the automakers during the 2007-2008 financial crash, when they received bailouts from the federal government. They are seeking a 36% wage increase over four years and the elimination of a tiered wage system, along with more paid time off and other benefits.The union has signaled Biden is welcome to visit the picket line and show his support for the workers, but were reportedly dismayed when the president attempted to send two aides to serve as negotiators instead. The aides were rebuffed, and the White House was told to send Biden or nobody.The UAW strike has come amid ongoing monthslong strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, representing Hollywood actors and writers, respectively. The United Parcel Service (UPS) narrowly avoided the nation’s largest-ever, single-employer strike in August when it reached a last-minute deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The delivery workers similarly demanded an end to a tiered wage system they said was unfair. Labor activists and their supporters have dubbed the strike wave “Hot Labor Summer.”

