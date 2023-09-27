https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bacteria-found-in-bento-box-lunches-in-japan-that-poisoned-nearly-400-people---reports-1113709711.html

Bacteria Found in Bento Box Lunches in Japan That Poisoned Nearly 400 People - Reports

Pathogenic bacteria have been found in rice and snacks from bento box lunches — a traditional Japanese meal packed in a single-portion take-out or home-packed meal mostly for lunch — that caused food poisoning in nearly 400 people, Japanese media reported Wednesday.

The food poisoning of 394 people from 26 prefectures has been caused by 12 variations of bento box lunches, all prepared by Japanese maker of bento meals Yoshidaya in Aomori Prefecture, Japanese broadcaster reported, adding that staphylococcus aureus and wax bacillus have been found in the meals. The lunches were believed to be the cause of food poisoning - people who had the meals complained of stomach upset and vomiting, the report said. Public health authorities in Aomori Prefecture have banned Yoshidaya from operating amid food poisoning, the report said. The investigation into the incident was underway.

