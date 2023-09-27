https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/british-museum-says-returned-60-items-missing-as-result-of-massive-thefts-1113708217.html

British Museum Says Returned 60 Items Missing as Result of Massive Thefts

The British Museum announced Tuesday that it has managed to return 60 items that had been missing from its collection as a result of massive thefts.

"The British Museum has announced a series of measures to further progress its efforts to recover the items that have been stolen from the collection," the museum said in a release.The museum has also set up an international panel of experts to identify and recover missing items and launched a new webpage containing details of the types of items that are missing with attached pictures, "so that members of the public will be better able to identify whether they might have come into contact with any stolen items." However, the museum has not shared full details of the missing items but only shared the type of material that it believes has been stolen, adding that the majority of stolen items are from the Department of Greece and Rome and are mainly gems and jewelry. "This all comes after the Museum took the important step of placing missing items on the Art Loss Register, the world’s largest private database of lost, stolen and looted art and antiquities," the release read. In August, the British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest recipient of stolen goods, admitted that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly shown up on eBay.

