Hunter Biden Payments From China List Joe's Home as Beneficiary Address, Panel Reveals
Hunter Biden Payments From China List Joe's Home as Beneficiary Address, Panel Reveals
Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address, the House Oversight Committee said citing records it obtained through a subpoena.
"A few months after Joe Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, information available to the Committee shows Hunter Biden received two wires from China for $250,000 and $10,000, including from Jonathan Li," the panel said in a statement on Tuesday.
More alarming, the committee said, is that the wires have Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, listed as the beneficiary address.
Hunter Biden, via his lawyer, claimed he only served with BHR Partners, a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited, as a member of its board of directors, which was purportedly an unpaid position, the committee said regarding Hunter Biden's links to China.
The House panel also underscored that Joe Biden previously claimed during a presidential debate in October 2020 that Hunter Biden has not made money in China.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in light of these new findings, said the Republican impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden will uncover the whole truth.
The impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is set to kickoff Thursday morning on Capitol Hill.