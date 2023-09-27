https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/iraqi-security-forces-arrest-14-suspects-including-wedding-hall-owner-after-deadly-fire-1113749039.html

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 14 Suspects Including Wedding Hall Owner After Deadly Fire

The security forces of Iraq's Kurdistan region, by order of the Iraqi government, have arrested the owner of a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh governorate where about 100 people died in a fire.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry issued arrest orders for several people, including the wedding hall's owner, Samir Suleiman Karume Ravo Aso, after which he was arrested in the Erbil governorate and handed over to the ministry, media reported. Later in the day, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said security authorities had detained 14 people involved in the incident. The ministry pledged to announce the results of the investigation within 72 hours. About 900 people were in the wedding hall where the fire broke out, the ministry said. Earlier reports citing the Iraqi Interior Ministry, detailed that many people had died because the emergency exits in the wedding hall were closed. At least 1,000 people were reportedly present at the celebration. One of the guests posted a video on social media of the canopy on the ceiling in the center of the hall, which was crowded with tables with food, catching fire from floor fireworks. The Iraqi Red Crescent Society said that more than 450 people had either died or had been injured as a result of the fire at the wedding hall. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said the death toll was 93, while about 100 people had been injured. Two emergency workers were killed during the rescue operations. Nineveh Governor Najim al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the province in connection with the incident, while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced a three-day nationwide mourning.

