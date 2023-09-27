International
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 14 Suspects Including Wedding Hall Owner After Deadly Fire
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 14 Suspects Including Wedding Hall Owner After Deadly Fire
The security forces of Iraq's Kurdistan region, by order of the Iraqi government, have arrested the owner of a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh governorate where about 100 people died in a fire.
The Iraqi Interior Ministry issued arrest orders for several people, including the wedding hall's owner, Samir Suleiman Karume Ravo Aso, after which he was arrested in the Erbil governorate and handed over to the ministry, media reported. Later in the day, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said security authorities had detained 14 people involved in the incident. The ministry pledged to announce the results of the investigation within 72 hours. About 900 people were in the wedding hall where the fire broke out, the ministry said. Earlier reports citing the Iraqi Interior Ministry, detailed that many people had died because the emergency exits in the wedding hall were closed. At least 1,000 people were reportedly present at the celebration. One of the guests posted a video on social media of the canopy on the ceiling in the center of the hall, which was crowded with tables with food, catching fire from floor fireworks. The Iraqi Red Crescent Society said that more than 450 people had either died or had been injured as a result of the fire at the wedding hall. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said the death toll was 93, while about 100 people had been injured. Two emergency workers were killed during the rescue operations. Nineveh Governor Najim al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the province in connection with the incident, while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced a three-day nationwide mourning.
Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 14 Suspects Including Wedding Hall Owner After Deadly Fire

20:23 GMT 27.09.2023
A general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023.
A general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniyah, state media and health officials said early on September 27. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / Zaid AL-OBEIDI
DOHA (Sputnik) - The security forces of Iraq's Kurdistan region, by order of the Iraqi government, have arrested the owner of a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya District in Nineveh governorate where about 100 people died in a fire, Iraqi media reported on Wednesday.
The Iraqi Interior Ministry issued arrest orders for several people, including the wedding hall's owner, Samir Suleiman Karume Ravo Aso, after which he was arrested in the Erbil governorate and handed over to the ministry, media reported.
Later in the day, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said security authorities had detained 14 people involved in the incident. The ministry pledged to announce the results of the investigation within 72 hours.

"Security authorities detained 14 defendants, including ten workers, the owner of the hall and three people involved in lighting the pyrotechnics," the ministry was quoted as saying by the media.

About 900 people were in the wedding hall where the fire broke out, the ministry said.
Earlier reports citing the Iraqi Interior Ministry, detailed that many people had died because the emergency exits in the wedding hall were closed. At least 1,000 people were reportedly present at the celebration. One of the guests posted a video on social media of the canopy on the ceiling in the center of the hall, which was crowded with tables with food, catching fire from floor fireworks.
The Iraqi Red Crescent Society said that more than 450 people had either died or had been injured as a result of the fire at the wedding hall. The Iraqi Interior Ministry said the death toll was 93, while about 100 people had been injured. Two emergency workers were killed during the rescue operations.
Nineveh Governor Najim al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the province in connection with the incident, while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced a three-day nationwide mourning.
