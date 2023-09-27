https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/israeli-archaeologists-find-possible-first-known-grave-of-ancient-greek-courtesan-1113749681.html

Israeli Archaeologists Find Possible First Known Grave of Ancient Greek Courtesan

Israeli Archaeologists Find Possible First Known Grave of Ancient Greek Courtesan

Archaeologists believe they may have found the grave of a Hetaira, a type of upper-class courtesan from Ancient Greece, for the first time along the old road from Jerusalem to Hebron.

2023-09-27T21:30+0000

2023-09-27T21:30+0000

2023-09-27T21:28+0000

beyond politics

israeli antiquities authority

jerusalem

israel

ancient greece

prostitute

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113749821_0:73:1499:916_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad6a499e97c4d6dcdb45ec7162dbb21.png

The Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the find on Wednesday, estimating the woman lived some 2,300 years ago, around the time of Alexander the Great, a Macedonian Greek king who conquered the region from the Persian Empire.Hetairae were part of the elite circles of Greek society, and although they were prostitutes, they were allowed to be educated and amass wealth and power. Thus, why no identifiable grave of a hetaira has ever been found until this point has been something of a mystery to archaeologists and historians.Guy Stiebel of Tel Aviv University told Israeli media that while there’s no certainty the grave site found in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood belonged to a hetaira, it seems the most likely interpretation of the evidence.Stiebel, along with Liat Oz of the Israel Antiquities Authority, jointly authored a paper on the find, which is set to be published in Hebrew in the peer-reviewed journal New Studies on Jerusalem.The tomb was found in 2019, carved into the limestone bedrock on a hillside near the road from Jerusalem south to Hebron and includes an entrance room and interior burial chamber, both of which were coated in plaster. The woman’s remains were first cremated, and her bones were buried with a number of items, including a bronze mirror inside a case and some nails, which were held to have magical properties by many in the ancient world. The whole thing was then sealed with a massive stone and bitumen gathered from the nearby Dead Sea.According to the archaeologists, this was not at all typical for burial customs of the time in Greece or Judea, adding to the mystery of the site. It was dated to the Hellenistic period by the mirror found inside, which matches statues from that time portraying women holding mirrors.Once they had determined it was most likely a powerful woman, the archaeologists said the most logical conclusion was that she was likely a hetaira, since the wives of military officers and aristocrats rarely traveled when their husbands did and would have been at home.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/new-undersea-find-off-egyptian-coast-reveals-wealth-of-ancient-pharaohs-greeks-1113547416.html

jerusalem

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hetaira; ancient greece; hebron road; jerusalem; israeli antiquities authority