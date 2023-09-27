https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/new-day-another-lawsuit-hunter-biden-sues-rudy-giuliani-for-spreading-contents-from-laptop-1113705877.html

New Day, Another Lawsuit: Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for Spreading Contents From Laptop

The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden is suing former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for his role is revealing the contents of the younger Biden's abandoned laptop.

Embattled first son Hunter Biden is continuing to file lawsuits against individuals he blames for the release of the contents of a laptop he reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair store.The lawsuit is against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The suit, filed in the Central District of California, accuses the former mayor of “looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, [and] disseminating … data that was taken or stolen,” thereby violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.It is the latest string of lawsuits brought by Hunter Biden against individuals surrounding his laptop. He also sued the owner of the non-profit Marco Polo, which has been publishing the contents of the laptop, the owner of the computer repair shop where Biden reportedly abandoned the laptop and the FBI for allegedly violating his privacy when two FBI agents told Congress and the media they were concerned the agency was slow-walking the investigation.The laptop in question first made headlines in October 2020, shortly before the 2020 presidential election. Reportedly, the computer repair shop owner had given the laptop to the FBI months before, but after not hearing anything about it on the news, contacted Giuliani’s lawyer at the time Bob Costello and provided him a copy of the computer’s hard drive.Costello is also a defendant in Biden’s latest lawsuit.Contents of the laptop were published by the New York Post, showing the future first son smoking what appears to be crack cocaine, fornicating with suspected prostitutes and other salacious details. Further reporting on the laptop revealed emails related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals and financial records showing the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign businesses, including those in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China and Russia.Some of the email and text messages found on the iPhone backup implied that current US President Joe Biden may have joined in on some business calls with his son and references to payments made to “the big guy” have been pointed to by critics as proof the elder Biden was more involved in his son’s business deals than the president claimed.As recently as August, the US president has reiterated he “never talked business” with his son.The laptop was originally called “Russian disinformation” by multiple media outlets in the United States, and more than 50 former senior intelligence officers signed a letter saying it had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”One by one, the various outlets who discredited the laptop as disinformation quietly admitted it was legitimate and a former CIA official testified to the House Judiciary Committee that former Biden campaign adviser and now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken “played a role in the inception.”Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman pointed to the changing story of the laptop’s detractors when responding to the lawsuit.The growing number of lawsuits filed by Hunter Biden follows the collapse of a plea deal he had struck with prosecutors. That deal would have allowed the younger Biden to plead to a few misdemeanors while avoiding a felony gun charge if he completed the terms of the deal.The deal collapsed when the defense team and prosecutors could not agree on how much immunity it granted Hunter Biden against potential prosecution stemming from the contents of the laptop. A short time later, Biden was indicted on gun charges; additional charges for alleged tax crimes are expected to come in the future.Famed whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Tuesday that he believes the lawsuit is “just a harassment suit,” and that Hunter Biden is trying to deflect blame from himself.Birkenfeld added the Biden family may not want to see the suit move forward, noting that Joe Biden may be deposed in the case. “He said he never talked to his son about his business, he never got involved, he never invested, he never did anything, but in fact the laptop contradicts that.”Instead, he believes the suit is made to punish those who revealed the laptop in a personal “vendetta.”“He is using every little kind of trick in the book here to say ‘oh it's not me, everyone else has ganged up on me.’ Quite frankly, you made your bed, now it’s time to sleep in it.”

