Nord Stream Attack Anniversary; Evo Morales Presidential Bid; Canada Nazi Gaffe

The first anniversary of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline arrives as EU investigations flounder and mountains of evidence point to the Biden Administration neocons as the culprits.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the anniversary of the Nord Stream attack. The first anniversary of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline arrives as EU investigations flounder and mountains of evidence point to the Biden Administration neocons as the culprits. Ray McGovern says that it is evident that the Biden administration was involved and Sy Hersh had it right. He reminded us that the UN needed more votes for a Security Council investigation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. There are allegations that Russia destroyed a Russian tank with a German military crew on board in Ukraine. Mark Sleboda says many have speculated that Western forces have manned NATO equipment in Ukraine. Also, as was reported in Western media, the Russian Black Sea Fleet commander was not killed in a missile attack as he turned up alive.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss Canada's Nazi heritage. Canada faces international condemnation for openly supporting a WW2 Nazi fighter in its Parliament. Rachel Blevins says that the House Speaker has resigned after he celebrated a Nazi simply because he "fought the Russians." Also, President Trudeau made a fake apology and immediately returned to allegations of Russian propaganda. Also, the faux outrage over Nazis from Poland and Canada seems absurd as they support Nazi units in Ukraine today.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss domestic politics. President Biden and Donald Trump are battling for working-class votes in Michigan. Misty Winston says this is being used as a political weapon, and neither cares about the workers. She says this is about talking points and soundbites rather than substantive policies. She also says that the Biden administration suppresses votes and free speech.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden is facing criticism for his economic policies. Dr. Tauheed says that people are distrustful of the media, and their attempt to act in defense of Biden has an adverse effect. He says that many people see this election discussion as a struggle of the elites. Also, he says that the economic measures taken during COVID-19 have expired, and millions are losing health coverage.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. Fighting has broken out for the first time in Port Sudan. Thomas Mountain says that the leader of Sudan flew to Port Sudan, and the area's tribesmen have long been unhappy with the leadership in Khartoum. He says that the US is on the side of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and will support him and use lawfare and sanctions to attack his enemies.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales is running for President of Bolivia. Dan Kovalik argues that this was a coup made by the US government and aided by the Western press. Dan also says that if Morales returns to power, it will be a significant blow to US imperialism.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss torture. John Kiriakou was the only US official over the torture program because he opposed it. John says that after the 9/11 attacks, he volunteered to go to the Middle East to address terrorism. He found that his colleagues started ignoring international law and treaties. John says this reality changed his opinion about whether we stood for justice.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

