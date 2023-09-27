https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/poland-investigating-if-hunka-took-part-in-genocide-of-poles-1113711511.html
Poland Investigating If Hunka Took Part in Genocide of Poles
Poland Investigating If Hunka Took Part in Genocide of Poles
Poland's Institute of National Remembrance (INR) is investigating whether former SS officer Yaroslav Hunka participated in the genocide of Poles in the Lviv region, INR spokesman Rafal Leshkevich said Wednesday.
2023-09-27T06:56+0000
2023-09-27T06:56+0000
2023-09-27T06:56+0000
world
canada
ukraine
poland
institute of national remembrance (poland)
nazi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_7a704fff6f6f4ececdaacb9350704f51.jpg
"Immediately after receiving the information about Yaroslav Hunka, and after the ovation given to him in the Canadian parliament and by President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky, the prosecutor began to analyze volumes of books about the Huta Pieniacka massacre," Leshkevich told reporters. He added that the prosecutors were investigating whether Hunka participated in the massacres against Poles, clarifying that Ukrainians from the SS Galicia Division participated in the killing of nearly 800 Poles in the village of Huta Pieniacka in February 1944. He said that prosecutors were analyzing tens of volumes of the case to check whether Hunka's name was among the other accused. The Polish side intends to seek legal assistance from Canada and Ukraine in this matter, the spokesman added. On Friday, Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition came as House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota gave introductory remarks prior to Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament. On Tuesday, Rota announced that he would be stepping down from his position in the wake of the Hunka scandal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/canada-house-speaker-rota-resigns-over-recognition-of-ukrainian-nazi-veteran-hunka-1113700847.html
canada
ukraine
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104489920_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc019e26cf22ed54db854582c2a60486.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
poland's institute of national remembrance, poland investigating if hunka, genocide of poles
poland's institute of national remembrance, poland investigating if hunka, genocide of poles
Poland Investigating If Hunka Took Part in Genocide of Poles
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's Institute of National Remembrance (INR) is investigating whether former SS officer Yaroslav Hunka participated in the genocide of Poles in the Lvov region, INR spokesman Rafal Leshkevich said Wednesday.
"Immediately after receiving the information about Yaroslav Hunka, and after the ovation given to him in the Canadian parliament and by President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky, the prosecutor began to analyze volumes of books about the Huta Pieniacka massacre," Leshkevich told reporters.
He added that the prosecutors were investigating whether Hunka participated in the massacres against Poles, clarifying that Ukrainians from the SS Galicia Division participated in the killing of nearly 800 Poles in the village of Huta Pieniacka in February 1944. He said that prosecutors were analyzing tens of volumes of the case to check whether Hunka's name
was among the other accused.
The Polish side intends to seek legal assistance from Canada and Ukraine in this matter, the spokesman added.
"Despite these analyses, the prosecutor intends to take actions related to obtaining legal assistance in getting information about Hunka. He will send a request to the Canadian authorities," Leshkevich said, adding that Hunka should have provided some personal information to the migration service before entering Canada.
On Friday, Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi
veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition came as House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota gave introductory remarks prior to Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.
On Tuesday, Rota announced that he would be stepping down from his position in the wake of the Hunka scandal.