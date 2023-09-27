https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/report-uk-navy-vessels-may-all-contain-traces-of-life-threatening-asbestos-1113708611.html

Report: UK Navy Vessels May All Contain Traces of Life-Threatening Asbestos

Report: UK Navy Vessels May All Contain Traces of Life-Threatening Asbestos

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy vessels may reportedly all contain asbestos, a dangerous substance that can lead to lung diseases if inhaled over long periods of time.

2023-09-27T03:21+0000

2023-09-27T03:21+0000

2023-09-27T03:18+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

british royal navy

uk defense ministry

asbestos

contamination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083398847_0:24:695:415_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb91f1c62715224f6db3f38b256fd0a.jpg

Citing a letter sent from UK Minister of State for Defense Procurement James Cartlidge to the Labour Party, UK media reported that all four of the UK’s Vanguard-class of submarines, which are equipped with Trident ballistic missiles and carry the UK's nuclear deterrent, have asbestos-containing materials.The report also added that the submarines had completed a six-month tour, a record amount of time spent underwater. The Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and the Duke-class Type 23 frigates, as well as an Astute-class nuclear-powered submarines, six Duke-class minesweepers and 28 Wildcat helicopters are said to also have asbestos-containing materials. UK Shadow Secretary of State for Defense John Healey told the newspaper that the findings were "alarming," adding that "ministers have serious questions to answer about sailors’ exposure to asbestos while they fly the flag for Britain at sea." The outlet also quoted a UK Defense Ministry spokesperson as saying "the safety of our service personnel is our highest priority and the fleet remains safe to deploy on global operations."The official further stated there were plans to "eliminate asbestos in our equipment as soon as possible, with risk assessments undertaken to keep our sailors protected," before adding that "the presence of asbestos containing materials in itself does not create a health risk." "Where asbestos remains in equipment, risk assessments have been undertaken in line with Health and Safety Executive guidance to ensure the highest level of protection for our people," the official was quoted as saying. The newspaper reported last week that the UK Defense Ministry had acknowledged that as many as 2,699 pieces of its military hardware contain asbestos. The equipment includes 765 Bulldog armored personnel carriers, 324 Challenger 2 tanks, 841 Pinzgauer military utility vehicles and 540 Warrior infantry fighting vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/uk-military-assistance-to-ukraine-could-have-contained-tanks-tainted-by-deadly-asbestos-1113580538.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, british royal navy, asbestos contamination, uk minister of state for defense procurement james cartlidge