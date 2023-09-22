International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/uk-military-assistance-to-ukraine-could-have-contained-tanks-tainted-by-deadly-asbestos-1113580538.html
UK Military Assistance to Ukraine Could Have Contained Tanks Tainted by 'Deadly Asbestos'
UK Military Assistance to Ukraine Could Have Contained Tanks Tainted by 'Deadly Asbestos'
The UK Ministry of Defense reportedly admitted that some 2,699 pieces of military hardware owned by the British Army – including 324 “Challenger 2 tanks, versions of which were sent to Ukraine” – contained “potentially deadly asbestos containing materials.”
2023-09-22T12:16+0000
2023-09-22T12:16+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
kiev
ukraine
military aid
asbestos
contamination
challenger 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104684/10/1046841086_0:11:1001:574_1920x0_80_0_0_7998086d0a240354c72baa227076e579.jpg
The generous military assistance provided by the UK to the regime in Kiev in the months that followed the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022 might have included armored vehicles riddled with asbestos, a British newspaper has suggested.According to the media outlet, the UK Ministry of Defense admitted that some 2,699 pieces of military hardware owned by the British Army – including 324 “Challenger 2 tanks, versions of which were sent to Ukraine” – contained “potentially deadly asbestos containing materials.”UK shadow defense secretary John Healey has described this development as “a serious concern,” complaining that the British Armed Forces “are forced to rely on aging and asbestos-riddled equipment.”Asbestos-containing materials were used in the 20th century in the production of tanks, planes and ships, the newspaper pointed out.When damaged or disturbed, asbestos-containing materials may release asbestos fibers into the air, which, when inhaled, can cause severe damage to lungs, with asbestos exposure even being linked to lung cancer.Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year, Kiev received generous military supplies from its NATO sponsors in the form of hundreds and even thousands of weapon systems and armored vehicles, many of which can be considered outdated by modern standards.Latest asbestos-related revelations aside, it remains unclear whether other armored vehicles donated to Kiev by Western powers may be more dangerous to their crews than to the enemy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/uk-confirms-challenger-2-tanks-destruction-says-not-planning-to-send-replacement-1113147085.html
united kingdom (uk)
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104684/10/1046841086_110:0:889:584_1920x0_80_0_0_1aed91a98e5fc39483b55f2e4f2774c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk military aid to ukraine, asbestos containing materials, asbestos hazard, challenger 2 tanks for ukraine
uk military aid to ukraine, asbestos containing materials, asbestos hazard, challenger 2 tanks for ukraine

UK Military Assistance to Ukraine Could Have Contained Tanks Tainted by 'Deadly Asbestos'

12:16 GMT 22.09.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Challenger 2 TankChallenger 2 tank live firing during exercise
Challenger 2 tank live firing during exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Challenger 2 Tank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and its NATO allies have provided a large number of weapon systems and armored vehicles, many of them outdated, to the Kiev regime to keep the Ukrainian conflict going.
The generous military assistance provided by the UK to the regime in Kiev in the months that followed the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022 might have included armored vehicles riddled with asbestos, a British newspaper has suggested.
According to the media outlet, the UK Ministry of Defense admitted that some 2,699 pieces of military hardware owned by the British Army – including 324 “Challenger 2 tanks, versions of which were sent to Ukraine” – contained “potentially deadly asbestos containing materials.”
UK shadow defense secretary John Healey has described this development as “a serious concern,” complaining that the British Armed Forces “are forced to rely on aging and asbestos-riddled equipment.”
Asbestos-containing materials were used in the 20th century in the production of tanks, planes and ships, the newspaper pointed out.

London has supplied Kiev with a total of fourteen Challenger 2 main battle tanks, but it was not immediately clear whether these particular tanks contained hazardous materials or not.

When damaged or disturbed, asbestos-containing materials may release asbestos fibers into the air, which, when inhaled, can cause severe damage to lungs, with asbestos exposure even being linked to lung cancer.
A destroyed tank of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Russian special operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Military
UK Confirms Challenger 2 Tank's Destruction, Says Not Planning to Send Replacement
6 September, 07:37 GMT
Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year, Kiev received generous military supplies from its NATO sponsors in the form of hundreds and even thousands of weapon systems and armored vehicles, many of which can be considered outdated by modern standards.
Latest asbestos-related revelations aside, it remains unclear whether other armored vehicles donated to Kiev by Western powers may be more dangerous to their crews than to the enemy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала