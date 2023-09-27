https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/retailer-to-close-swathe-of-us-outlets-as-theft--organized-crime-soar-1113709585.html

Retailer to Close Swathe of US Outlets As ‘Theft & Organized Crime’ Soar

Retailer to Close Swathe of US Outlets As ‘Theft & Organized Crime’ Soar

US retailer Target is closing nine stores because of "theft and organized retail crime."

2023-09-27T10:10+0000

2023-09-27T10:10+0000

2023-09-27T10:10+0000

us

target

crime

shoplifting

retail stores

americas

crime rates

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113710721_0:113:3243:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_a2d1068a2fd6ab960683627f2bcb3c2f.jpg

Target, the eighth-largest retailer in the United States according to annual sales, is closing nine branches in four states on 21 October.The retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets and discount department stores claimed that it was prompted to do so because of "theft and organized retail crime", its press release announced on 26 September.The branches set for the axe comprise four in San Francisco, two in Seattle, and three in Portland, Oregon. According to Target, even measures such as tighter security and an increased number of guards had failed to prevent thefts at the affected stores. "Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores," the business said.In August, Brian Cornell - chief executive of the company that has almost 2,000 stores in the US - told media that assaults on Target staff had spiked 120 percent over the first five months of the year compared with same period in 2022.Cornell also acknowledged that sales had slumped because of inflation and high prices for food and the basket of household essentials forcing Americans to tighten their purse strings.Other retailers have also bemoaned how surging crime rates were affecting their business and forcing their branches to shut. Whole Foods was compelled to take such a drastic measure at one of its flagship stores in San Francisco earlier in the year and it too blamed the temporary closure on rampant crime in the area that was endangering employees. Other retailers also singled out theft as contributing to shrinking profits.This comes as retail crime racked up losses worth around $112.1Bln in 2022, according to a report by the National Retail Federation published on Tuesday.The report added that because of increased violence accompanying such crimes, an increasing number of retailers have acknowledged that employees are not authorized to try to stop shoplifters. Policy reform was urged as one of the ways the retail industry could boost efforts to combat ORC. Thus, after the INFORM Consumers Act was passed, which requires online marketplaces to disclose identities of high-volume sellers, retailers have been pushing for the passage of another bill, the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act. The latter proposes harsher penalties for thefts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220212/meat-locker-walmart-secures-steaks-with-mesh-wiring-amid-rising-crime-rates--video-1092961286.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230228/washington-crime-rate-rises-by-25-homicide-up-by-40-year-to-date-in-2023-1107868127.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

target stores, target retailer, target closing stores in us, theft and organized retail crime,