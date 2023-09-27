https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/senator-says-us-migration-crisis-will-destroy-new-york-city-create-financial-tsunami-1113749977.html

Senator Says US Migration Crisis Will Destroy New York City, Create Financial Tsunami

Senator Says US Migration Crisis Will Destroy New York City, Create Financial Tsunami

The surge of undocumented migrants arriving in New York City will destroy the city and create a financial crisis, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday.

2023-09-27T21:21+0000

2023-09-27T21:21+0000

2023-09-27T21:18+0000

americas

us

lindsey graham

greg abbott

joe biden

new york city

texas

republican

migrant crisis

us-mexico border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096469745_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c15808e3e4e74b2769dc30fac9dc67b4.jpg

"New York City will experience a financial tsunami, the migrant crisis will destroy New York City," Graham said during a news conference. To date, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has transported some 50,000 migrants to Democratic-led so-called 'sanctuary cities' throughout the United States, including 15,300 to New York City and 12,000 to Washington, DC. Other cities include Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and Los Angeles. Graham added that he supports Abbott's decision to bus migrants to sanctuary cities as a means to pressure Democrats to take action to address the crisis on the US southern border. A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source confirmed to Sputnik this week that the total number of migrants unlawfully crossing into the United States on the US-Mexico border already hit a new record for fiscal year 2023, reaching nearly 2.4 million. The figure marks the third consecutive year the Biden administration has seen a record number of migrants illegally crossing the US southern border - 1.7 million in 2021 and 2.3 million in 2022. US media reported last week that some 2.3 million migrants have come over the US-Mexico border in fiscal 2023, which ends in October.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/theyre-everywhere-hundreds-of-migrants-arrive-on-us-mexico-border-ahead-of-title-42-end-1110132667.html

americas

new york city

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us migration crisis, new york city, financial tsunami, lindsey graham, us-mexico border