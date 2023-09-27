https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/shoigu-inspects-factory-of-tactical-missiles-corporation-in-moscow-region-1113733407.html
Shoigu Inspects Factory of Tactical Missiles Corporation in Moscow Region
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited a factory of the JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC) and ordered it to take into account remarks and suggestions when fulfilling the state defense contract, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The Russian Defense Ministry head has set tasks for the management of the enterprise to continue the implementation of the state defense contract keeping in mind remarks and suggestions," the statement said.As the minister noted, the TMC is ranked among the "first and foremost" companies fulfilling the state defense contract. "We are very hopeful that the gained rates will be maintained not only in 2024, but in some areas they will be increased. Today, our joint work is yielding results, we have an increase in production level, not in percentages, but in times, and all this is in high demand in the special military operation zone," Shoigu emphasized.In March 2023, the minister also examined the fulfillment of the state defense contract at the TMC enterprise in the Moscow region, setting the task of increasing the rate of production this year and to double the production of precision weapons.
Sergei Shoigu inspects production process at Tactical Missile Armament Corporation enterprise
Sergey Shoigu inspects production process at Tactical Missile Armament Corporation enterprise
14:45 GMT 27.09.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 27.09.2023)
