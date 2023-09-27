International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/shoigu-inspects-factory-of-tactical-missiles-corporation-in-moscow-region-1113733407.html
Shoigu Inspects Factory of Tactical Missiles Corporation in Moscow Region
Shoigu Inspects Factory of Tactical Missiles Corporation in Moscow Region
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited a factory of the JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC) and ordered it to take into account remarks and suggestions when fulfilling the state defense contract, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2023-09-27T14:45+0000
2023-09-27T14:51+0000
russia
sergei shoigu
russia
military production
russian weapons
russian economy under sanctions
military-industrial complex
moscow region
russian defense ministry
russian missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_0:110:2594:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_1663cd97c47d0bcac700c671921e0289.jpg
"The Russian Defense Ministry head has set tasks for the management of the enterprise to continue the implementation of the state defense contract keeping in mind remarks and suggestions," the statement said.As the minister noted, the TMC is ranked among the "first and foremost" companies fulfilling the state defense contract. "We are very hopeful that the gained rates will be maintained not only in 2024, but in some areas they will be increased. Today, our joint work is yielding results, we have an increase in production level, not in percentages, but in times, and all this is in high demand in the special military operation zone," Shoigu emphasized.In March 2023, the minister also examined the fulfillment of the state defense contract at the TMC enterprise in the Moscow region, setting the task of increasing the rate of production this year and to double the production of precision weapons.
russia
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sergei Shoigu inspects production process at Tactical Missile Armament Corporation enterprise
Sergey Shoigu inspects production process at Tactical Missile Armament Corporation enterprise
2023-09-27T14:45+0000
true
PT1M10S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_58:0:2527:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd9f9eeba4b60df9380c26fdc5b3083.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian weapons, russian weapons production, russian ammunition production, russia’s ammunition production, russia’s weapons production, russia’s weapons, military-industrial complex, russian military-industrial complex, russian military, russian army, russian defense ministry, state defense contract, russian troops, russia’s special military operation, russia’s op, russia’s military operation, tactical missiles corporation, ktrv, tmc
russian weapons, russian weapons production, russian ammunition production, russia’s ammunition production, russia’s weapons production, russia’s weapons, military-industrial complex, russian military-industrial complex, russian military, russian army, russian defense ministry, state defense contract, russian troops, russia’s special military operation, russia’s op, russia’s military operation, tactical missiles corporation, ktrv, tmc

Shoigu Inspects Factory of Tactical Missiles Corporation in Moscow Region

14:45 GMT 27.09.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 27.09.2023)
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankVisit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran
Visit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a factory of the JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC) and ordered it to take into account remarks and suggestions when fulfilling the state defense contract, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The Russian Defense Ministry head has set tasks for the management of the enterprise to continue the implementation of the state defense contract keeping in mind remarks and suggestions," the statement said.
As the minister noted, the TMC is ranked among the "first and foremost" companies fulfilling the state defense contract. "We are very hopeful that the gained rates will be maintained not only in 2024, but in some areas they will be increased. Today, our joint work is yielding results, we have an increase in production level, not in percentages, but in times, and all this is in high demand in the special military operation zone," Shoigu emphasized.
© Sputnik

"The new products that you and I have seen today and that we intend to launch in the coming months, we will now consider in detail. In addition to solving financial issues related to the state defense contract, we will consider the measures to help and support you. Naturally, there are other issues as well, including the demand for specialists who have been assigned from other enterprises, cities, and regions. Quite young people are carrying out very serious and important tasks," he added.

In March 2023, the minister also examined the fulfillment of the state defense contract at the TMC enterprise in the Moscow region, setting the task of increasing the rate of production this year and to double the production of precision weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала