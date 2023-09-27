https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/sweeping-surveillance-censorship-site-hosting-russell-brand-has-uncertain-future-in-uk-1113751814.html

‘Sweeping Surveillance, Censorship’: Site Hosting Russell Brand Has Uncertain Future in UK

‘Sweeping Surveillance, Censorship’: Site Hosting Russell Brand Has Uncertain Future in UK

Rumble, an online video hosting platform featuring content from Russell Brand and other prominent commentators, may be blocked or forced to cease operations in the United Kingdom.

2023-09-27T23:04+0000

2023-09-27T23:04+0000

2023-09-27T23:01+0000

world

russell brand

united kingdom (uk)

donald trump

jeremy corbyn

canada

ofcom

the times

facebook

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113751657_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37cdd8b99047a8561599b392de5c8613.jpg

Rumble, an online video hosting platform featuring content from Russell Brand and other prominent commentators, may be blocked or forced to cease operations in the United Kingdom. That’s according to analysts responding to recent tensions between the Canadian company and the country’s Conservative-led government.The comments were published Monday in British newspaper The Times, and come amidst requests to various social media companies to demonetize Brand’s content by Dame Caroline Dineage, the chair of the UK government’s culture, media and sport committee. A new bill set to become law soon would also give the government’s television regulator Ofcom substantial new powers to control online content there.The Canadian-headquartered social media platform had previously voiced their opposition to requests to prevent Brand from receiving income from the site, calling them “extremely disturbing.”Rumble is already unavailable in neighboring France after the company refused to agree to the country’s demands to remove accounts for Russian state media, including Sputnik. French internet service providers have blocked the site there since November 2022.The bill also stipulates regulation of a new category of material that, while legal, is considered “harmful,” a concept recently dubbed by X platform CEO Linda Yaccarino as moderation of “lawful but awful” content. Finally, the law would force platforms to make efforts to prevent minors from viewing certain material.The law enforces criminal liability for senior managers of large online platforms, meaning executives of Rumble or other companies could be arrested for noncompliance if they visit the United Kingdom.Brand has denied the claims and has yet to be charged with any criminal offenses. A critic of mainstream media and the UK government, he’s also condemned the new Online Safety Bill as “a piece of UK legislation that grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers.”The comedian formerly identified himself as a “socialist” and supporter of former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, although he’s interviewed figures from across the political spectrum as part of his online podcasts. Controversy surrounding the media figure prompted the late English political and cultural theorist Mark Fisher to write an influential essay about online political culture in 2013.Rumble, a video sharing website known for promoting “free speech,” is sometimes criticized for controversial content although its terms and conditions forbid racism and antisemitism. The company also owns the Locals crowdfunding platform and the podcasting site CallIn.Online content regulation and the phenomenon of “fake news” have been prominent concerns in Western politics since the election of former US President Donald Trump and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016. Polling shows only 34% of Americans have trust in the country’s mass media institutions.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221104/france-demands-rumble-block-russian-news-channels-1103695858.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/youtube-blocks-russell-brand-from-ad-revenues-amid-sexual-assault-claims-1113511805.html

united kingdom (uk)

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rumble, russell brand, uncertain future for rumble, uk government,