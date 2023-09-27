https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/us-government-could-shut-down-if-biden-fails-to-negotiate-deal-with-congress---mccarthy-1113743308.html
US Government Could Shut Down if Biden Fails to Negotiate Deal With Congress - McCarthy
US Government Could Shut Down if Biden Fails to Negotiate Deal With Congress - McCarthy
US President Joe Biden needs to intervene in negotiations between the House of Representatives and the Senate in order to secure a deal to fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.
2023-09-27T17:32+0000
2023-09-27T17:32+0000
2023-09-27T17:32+0000
"So, why I’m asking the president to sit down: because the Senate has not done their job, the Senate has not taken up the House work. The president should step in and do something about it, otherwise the government will shut down," McCarthy said during a press conference. The Senate has proposed a short-term government funding bill that includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, while the House has proposed a separate short-term funding bill that includes border security measures. McCarthy said that he "does not see" support for the Senate’s funding measure in the House of Representatives. McCarthy also said that he would welcome a meeting with Biden to discuss border security issues.
