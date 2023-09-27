https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/us-house-rejects-series-of-measures-to-ban-ukraine-aid-in-defense-bill-1113752043.html

US House Rejects Series of Measures to Ban Ukraine Aid in Defense Bill

The House of Representatives rejected a series of measures to ban additional US assistance to Ukraine in the defense appropriations bill.

The House on Wednesday shot down Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz’s amendment to bar any security assistance to Ukraine in a 93-339 vote. The House also just rejected an amendment from Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to strip out $300 million for the Pentagon to arm Ukraine. Although there's a big bipartisan showing for Ukraine funding, nearly half of Republicans favor cutting assistance. Moreover, the House in a 160-269 vote rejected a bipartisan amendment to the defense bill to bar the transfer of cluster munitions. Congress must pass a short-term spending bill by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.

