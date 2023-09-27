International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/us-house-rejects-series-of-measures-to-ban-ukraine-aid-in-defense-bill-1113752043.html
US House Rejects Series of Measures to Ban Ukraine Aid in Defense Bill
US House Rejects Series of Measures to Ban Ukraine Aid in Defense Bill
The House of Representatives rejected a series of measures to ban additional US assistance to Ukraine in the defense appropriations bill.
2023-09-27T23:58+0000
2023-09-27T23:56+0000
americas
us house of representatives
matt gaetz
ukraine
pentagon
andy biggs
government shutdown
financial aid
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113446672_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_471cd53e24cafc27c1ca2ec88e7d4524.jpg
The House on Wednesday shot down Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz’s amendment to bar any security assistance to Ukraine in a 93-339 vote. The House also just rejected an amendment from Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to strip out $300 million for the Pentagon to arm Ukraine. Although there's a big bipartisan showing for Ukraine funding, nearly half of Republicans favor cutting assistance. Moreover, the House in a 160-269 vote rejected a bipartisan amendment to the defense bill to bar the transfer of cluster munitions. Congress must pass a short-term spending bill by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/us-senate-advances-short-term-spending-bill-to-avert-looming-government-shutdown-1113706462.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113446672_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b822efa17729339f4ca97871a4b1698.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
house of representatives, us assistance to ukraine, defense appropriations bill, us house,
house of representatives, us assistance to ukraine, defense appropriations bill, us house,

US House Rejects Series of Measures to Ban Ukraine Aid in Defense Bill

23:58 GMT 27.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSThe US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023.
The US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House of Representatives rejected a series of measures to ban additional US assistance to Ukraine in the defense appropriations bill.
The House on Wednesday shot down Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz’s amendment to bar any security assistance to Ukraine in a 93-339 vote.
The House also just rejected an amendment from Republican Congressman Andy Biggs to strip out $300 million for the Pentagon to arm Ukraine.
Although there's a big bipartisan showing for Ukraine funding, nearly half of Republicans favor cutting assistance.
Moreover, the House in a 160-269 vote rejected a bipartisan amendment to the defense bill to bar the transfer of cluster munitions.
A foreign currency dealer in Ampang - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Economy
US Senate Advances Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Looming Government Shutdown
Yesterday, 23:57 GMT
Congress must pass a short-term spending bill by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала