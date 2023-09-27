https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/us-made-abrams-vs-russias-t-90-which-battle-tank-has-better-odds-in-ukraine-conflict-1113746320.html

US-Made Abrams vs Russia's T-90: Which Battle Tank Has Better Odds in Ukraine Conflict?

US-Made Abrams vs Russia's T-90: Which Battle Tank Has Better Odds in Ukraine Conflict?

With the first batch of US-made M1 Abrams tanks having arrived in Ukraine, Sputnik has reached out to military expert Boris Rozhin to find out which Russian main battle tank can knock out the American "wonder-weapon."

2023-09-27T19:14+0000

2023-09-27T19:14+0000

2023-09-27T19:14+0000

us

russia's special operation in ukraine

t-90

leopard 2

t-72

ukrainian armed forces

nato

russia

ukraine

west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106532993_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4e13ca8c6f4519cf24ca12529e938f.jpg

The US press has hailed the delivery of American main battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming that the Abrams are among the world's most sophisticated tanks and boast technical advantages many other tanks can't match. Is that true?The Russian T-90 is a worthy adversary for the much-lauded M1 Abrams tank, according to Boris Rozhin, a military expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism think tank.What are T-90's Advantages Over M1 Abrams?"Now in Ukraine we see quite active use of the T-90 in combat operations. The tank is used as a means of supporting infantry, and the T-90 performs well. It is still difficult to say how the Abrams will perform in this work," the military expert pointed out.Rozhin noted that the Abrams was extensively used during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, at the time there were no unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that hunted main battle tanks. It's unclear how the Abrams will cope with this problem, according to the expert.The T-90 is lighter than the Abrams, more maneuverable, and is adjusted to Eastern European terrain and bad weather. For its part, the Abrams risks getting trapped in the mud, according to Rozhin.The Ukrainian battlefield poses a challenge to NATO-grade tanks in the fall and winter seasons, while for T-90s it's not a problem at all, according to the analyst. Moreover, in terms of maneuverability, the Abrams is inferior even to the old Soviet T-64s, which are in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he added.What If T-90 and M1 Abrams Engage in a Duel?Per Rozhin, tank duels are rare in the zone of the special military operation since tanks are typically employed for infantry support or for assaulting enemy strongholds.However, the M1 Abrams was specifically designed in 1972-75 to fight Soviet tanks and other armored fighting vehicles.Having undergone a number of upgrades, the Abrams now is equipped with a gun capable of firing both sub-caliber armor-piercing and cumulative projectiles. Some of its armor-piercing munitions have tungsten alloy heads and some incorporate depleted uranium.When it comes to Russia's T-90, a third generation main battle tank and successor of the T-72, the nation's arm-makers have also improved it over the past several years. The latest version is the T-90M "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") which is well-protected against conventional ammunition, precision guided weapons and anti-tank rockets. The tank is armed with the 125 mm enhanced-accuracy smoothbore cannon (with an autoloader) and a remote-controlled 12.7 mm machine gun.Furthermore, the Russian tank also boasts armor piercing capabilities due to 3BM59 Svinets-1 and 3BM60 Svinets-2 munitions, according to Rozhin. Earlier this year Russian military observers suggested on Telegram that 125 mm armor-piercing shells 3BM60 "Svinets-2" had been employed against the enemy in the zone of a special military operation.What Missions Could Abrams Conduct in Conflict Zone?Rozhin does not rule out that the Ukrainian military will specifically use the Abrams to inflict damage on Russia's armored vehicles and main battle tanks.Nonetheless, one should bear in mind that Washington is supplying legacy models, he noted.In any event, a total batch of 31 Abrams tanks will not be able to change the status quo on the battlefield, Sputnik's interlocutor concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/abrams-achilles-heel-how-russia-will-deal-with-american-tanks-in-ukraine-1113688746.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/armored-behemoths-comparing-nato-and-russias-top-tanks-1113657752.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/head-of-ukraines-military-intelligence-doubts-abrams-tanks-will-last-long-on-battlefield-1113604875.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/why-abrams-armor-wont-be-able-to-jumpstart-ukraines-stalled-offensive-1113058667.html

russia

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The crews of the T-90M Proryv ('Breakthrough') destroyed strongholds with personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces The crews of the T-90M Proryv ('Breakthrough') destroyed strongholds with personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 2023-09-27T19:14+0000 true PT0M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us abrams tanks, m1 abrams tanks, ukraine war, war in ukraine, ukraine conflict, russian t-90m proryv, t-90m breakthrough, special military operation, ukraine war zone, ukraine conflict zone, depleted uranium, depleted uranium armor, depleted uranium munitions, t-90, t-74, tungsten projectile