Writers Guild of America to End Strike Wednesday After Securing Deal
Writers Guild of America to End Strike Wednesday After Securing Deal
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it will end its strike on Wednesday after its board voted in favor of a three-year deal with movie and TV producers.
"The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," the release said on Tuesday. The WGA said it reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year deal on Tuesday after having initially reached a tentative deal late Sunday. The Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement, which will now go to guild memberships for a ratification vote that will take place between October 2 and October 9. Among the takeaways, the newly-acquired includes improved pay, benefits, protections against studio use of artificial intelligence and guarantees for streaming compensation, among other gains.It's expected the new development will pave the way for late-night talk shows, daytime chats and some reality shows to resume production; however, it does not mean a full return for Hollywood as a deal has yet to be made with the actors union SAG-AFTRA since its strike started in July.
Writers Guild of America to End Strike Wednesday After Securing Deal

01:47 GMT 27.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it will end its strike on Wednesday after its board voted in favor of a three-year deal with movie and TV producers.
"The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," the release said on Tuesday.
"This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval."
The WGA said it reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year deal on Tuesday after having initially reached a tentative deal late Sunday.
The Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement, which will now go to guild memberships for a ratification vote that will take place between October 2 and October 9.
Among the takeaways, the newly-acquired includes improved pay, benefits, protections against studio use of artificial intelligence and guarantees for streaming compensation, among other gains.
It's expected the new development will pave the way for late-night talk shows, daytime chats and some reality shows to resume production; however, it does not mean a full return for Hollywood as a deal has yet to be made with the actors union SAG-AFTRA since its strike started in July.

Actors on the picket lines earlier backed a move for the SAG-AFTRA leadership to expand their strike efforts into the video game industry, which last went on a work stoppage in 2016. That strike endured for roughly a year.

