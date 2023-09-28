https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/blinken-on-whether-biden-will-meet-with-putin-again-never-say-never-1113769779.html
Blinken on Whether Biden Will Meet With Putin Again: Never Say Never
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not ruling out that presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin might meet again in the future.
"Look, never say never because ultimately what everyone wants, starting with the Ukrainians, is a just and durable peace. So, let’s see if we ever get to this point when it is possible," Blinken said at a conversation with an American magazine.The two presidents last met in June, 2021 in Geneva, where they discussed bilateral relations, arms control, human rights, and other issues. However, the negotiations did not prevent the collapse of Russia-US relations and escalation of the Ukraine crisis, as the US, as usual, neglected Russia’s position, as well as its "red lines."
