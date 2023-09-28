https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/blinken-on-whether-biden-will-meet-with-putin-again-never-say-never-1113769779.html

Blinken on Whether Biden Will Meet With Putin Again: Never Say Never

Blinken on Whether Biden Will Meet With Putin Again: Never Say Never

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not ruling out that presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin might meet again in the future.

2023-09-28T15:01+0000

2023-09-28T15:01+0000

2023-09-28T15:03+0000

joe biden

antony blinken

russia

vladimir putin

us

us secretary of state

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_0:42:3000:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c6794b9eaad3e10db12abd5fbf19005e.jpg

"Look, never say never because ultimately what everyone wants, starting with the Ukrainians, is a just and durable peace. So, let’s see if we ever get to this point when it is possible," Blinken said at a conversation with an American magazine.The two presidents last met in June, 2021 in Geneva, where they discussed bilateral relations, arms control, human rights, and other issues. However, the negotiations did not prevent the collapse of Russia-US relations and escalation of the Ukraine crisis, as the US, as usual, neglected Russia’s position, as well as its "red lines."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221230/echoing-merkel-fmr-french-prez-confirms-west-lied-to-russia-on-minsk-deal-to-buy-kiev-time-to-rearm-1105933761.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, joe biden, russia-us relations, russia-us negotiations, putin-biden negotiations, putin-biden meeting, putin-biden relations, biden-putin negotiations, biden-putin meeting, biden-putin relations, russia-america talks, russian-american talks, putin-biden talks, biden-putin talks, russia-us talks, us-russia talks, us-russia relations, us-russia negotiations