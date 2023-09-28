International
WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Impeachment Hearings: First Day
Blinken on Whether Biden Will Meet With Putin Again: Never Say Never
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not ruling out that presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin might meet again in the future.
"Look, never say never because ultimately what everyone wants, starting with the Ukrainians, is a just and durable peace. So, let’s see if we ever get to this point when it is possible," Blinken said at a conversation with an American magazine.The two presidents last met in June, 2021 in Geneva, where they discussed bilateral relations, arms control, human rights, and other issues. However, the negotiations did not prevent the collapse of Russia-US relations and escalation of the Ukraine crisis, as the US, as usual, neglected Russia’s position, as well as its "red lines."
vladimir putin, joe biden, russia-us relations, russia-us negotiations, putin-biden negotiations, putin-biden meeting, putin-biden relations, biden-putin negotiations, biden-putin meeting, biden-putin relations, russia-america talks, russian-american talks, putin-biden talks, biden-putin talks, russia-us talks, us-russia talks, us-russia relations, us-russia negotiations
vladimir putin, joe biden, russia-us relations, russia-us negotiations, putin-biden negotiations, putin-biden meeting, putin-biden relations, biden-putin negotiations, biden-putin meeting, biden-putin relations, russia-america talks, russian-american talks, putin-biden talks, biden-putin talks, russia-us talks, us-russia talks, us-russia relations, us-russia negotiations

Blinken on Whether Biden Will Meet With Putin Again: Never Say Never

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Echoing Merkel, Fmr French Prez Confirms West Lied to Russia on Minsk Deal to Buy Kiev Time to Rearm
