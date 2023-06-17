https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/putin-kiev-threw-possible-russia-ukraine-settlement-deal-into-dustbin-of-history-1111251774.html

Putin: Kiev Threw Possible Russia-Ukraine Settlement Deal 'Into Dustbin of History'

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the African delegation with the draft of the Istanbul agreement on the Ukraine settlement, rejected by kiev

"Here it is! It exists!" Putin said, showing the document signed by a Ukrainian representative. "And it is called accordingly - the treaty on permanent neutrality and security guarantees for Ukraine. Exactly about guarantees. Eighteen articles," the Russian leader noted."But after we withdrew the troops from Kiev, as we promised, the Kiev authorities, as their masters usually do, threw it all into the dustbin of history. Let's put it clearly. I'll try to put it intelligently. They gave it up," he added.The president also addressed the root of the crisis, reminding his audience that the violence engulfed Ukraine after the bloody 2014 coup, which was backed by the US and the EU.Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed a ten-point plan for peaceful settlement.One of the points relates to the fact that all sides in the conflict are entitled to security guarantees. The fourth point refers to the fact that the authors of the plan recognize the sovereignty of all sides of the conflict. The sixth point refers to the "free movement of grain across the Black Sea" so that there would be no obstacles to it.Putin also underlined the issue of the grain deal, noting that about 31.7 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports - while only 3% of this volume was sent to needy African countries, so the United States has "deceived the international community,"Putin also said that 38.9%, or 13.3 million tonnes, went to EU countries.The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during hostilities. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.While Russia kept its part of the bargain, the other side struggled to allow Russian exports, undermining the accord, so Moscow announced recently that the deal is likely not to be extended, since it has "no chances".

