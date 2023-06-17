Putin: Kiev Threw Possible Russia-Ukraine Settlement Deal 'Into Dustbin of History'
17:47 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 17.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev/
Subscribe
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the African delegation with the draft of the Istanbul agreement on the Ukraine settlement, which, as the Russian president said, specifies everything from the number of armed forces to units of military equipment and personnel.
"Here it is! It exists!" Putin said, showing the document signed by a Ukrainian representative. "And it is called accordingly - the treaty on permanent neutrality and security guarantees for Ukraine. Exactly about guarantees. Eighteen articles," the Russian leader noted.
"Moreover, there is also an annex to it. They [clauses] also concern the armed forces, other things. Everything is specified - down to the units of combat equipment and personnel of the armed forces. The document is here!" Putin said, adding that the document had been initialed and signed by the Ukrainian delegation.
"But after we withdrew the troops from Kiev, as we promised, the Kiev authorities, as their masters usually do, threw it all into the dustbin of history. Let's put it clearly. I'll try to put it intelligently. They gave it up," he added.
The president also addressed the root of the crisis, reminding his audience that the violence engulfed Ukraine after the bloody 2014 coup, which was backed by the US and the EU.
"All the problems in Ukraine began after the state, unconstitutional, armed and bloody coup in 2014. And this coup was supported by Western sponsors. They, as a matter of fact, do not hesitate to talk about it," he stressed.
Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed a ten-point plan for peaceful settlement.
One of the points relates to the fact that all sides in the conflict are entitled to security guarantees. The fourth point refers to the fact that the authors of the plan recognize the sovereignty of all sides of the conflict. The sixth point refers to the "free movement of grain across the Black Sea" so that there would be no obstacles to it.
"The third point is that we would like to see de-escalation of the conflict. De-escalation on both sides. Because escalation is not conducive to peace negotiations. So we would be interested in de-escalation of the conflict so that we can find a way to peace."
Putin also underlined the issue of the grain deal, noting that about 31.7 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports - while only 3% of this volume was sent to needy African countries, so the United States has "deceived the international community,"
"Once again, these neo-colonial European, and in fact American, authorities have deceived the international community and needy African countries: 31.7 million tonnes were exported, and only three percent went to needy African countries. Isn't that a lie? Accustomed to lying to the world for centuries and continue to do so today," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.
Putin also said that 38.9%, or 13.3 million tonnes, went to EU countries.
The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during hostilities. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.
While Russia kept its part of the bargain, the other side struggled to allow Russian exports, undermining the accord, so Moscow announced recently that the deal is likely not to be extended, since it has "no chances".