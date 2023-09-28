Europeans Plan to Interfere in Armenia's Internal Affairs - Report

International
The European project, the terms of which have been reviewed by RT, has been allocated 600,000 euros, of which 55,000 euros will be spent on consultants' services in Armenia.
The project, the terms of which have been reviewed by RT, has been allocated 600,000 euros, of which 55,000 euros will be spent on consultants' services in Armenia. The Council of Europe plans to hire up to 45 specialists with expertise in human rights, sociology and psychology in the military field to advise on the project.It is planned that the contractors, together with the Armenian authorities, will revise the regulatory framework, and military and law enforcement officers will begin to apply "European standards" in their work. At the same time, the Council of Europe has launched several other initiatives in Armenia. For example, in June they announced a tender with a budget of 1.4 million euros to find consultants for a project to "support judicial reform." Then, in May, they sought contractors for the "Democratic Development, Decentralization and Good Governance in Armenia" program. The budget is €1.1 million, and the task is to help adopt a modified legislative framework "in line with European standards and the new territorial-administrative map."
The Council of Europe has announced a search for specialists to assist in the implementation of a project to promote human rights in the Armenian Armed Forces.
The project, the terms of which have been reviewed by RT, has been allocated 600,000 euros, of which 55,000 euros will be spent on consultants' services in Armenia. The Council of Europe plans to hire up to 45 specialists with expertise in human rights, sociology and psychology in the military field to advise on the project.
It is planned that the contractors, together with the Armenian authorities, will revise the regulatory framework, and military and law enforcement officers will begin to apply "European standards" in their work.
At the same time, the Council of Europe has launched several other initiatives in Armenia. For example, in June they announced a tender with a budget of 1.4 million euros to find consultants for a project to "support judicial reform."
Then, in May, they sought contractors for the "Democratic Development, Decentralization and Good Governance in Armenia" program. The budget is €1.1 million, and the task is to help adopt a modified legislative framework "in line with European standards and the new territorial-administrative map."
