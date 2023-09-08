https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/some-85-us-troops-to-train-with-armenian-forces-in-military-drills-next-week-1113194491.html

Some 85 US Troops to Train With Armenian Forces in Military Drills Next Week

The US Army said in a press release that some 85 US troops will train with 175 Armenian soldiers next week as part of the Eagle Partner joint military exercise.

"Approximately 85 US Soldiers will train alongside approximately 175 Armenian soldiers during Eagle Partner, a peacekeeping training exercise in Armenia, from September 11-20," the release said late Thursday. The release detailed that the US soldiers will come from the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division and Kansas National Guard, while Armenia troops will be from the 12th Peacekeeping Brigade. The Kansas National Guard has had a state partnership with Armenia since 2003 as part of the Pentagon's state partnership program, the release noted. The military exercise will take place at Zar and Armavir Training Areas near Yerevan, according to the release. The joint military exercise is taking place to prepare Armenian forces for a NATO Operational Capabilities Concept evaluation under the NATO Partnership for Peace program later this year, the release said. On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Armenian-US joint military exercises do not contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region and the strengthening of mutual trust.

