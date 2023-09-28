https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/house-panel-releases-emails-showing-us-attorney-blocked-fara-probe-into-joe-biden-1113752503.html

House Panel Releases Emails Showing US Attorney Blocked FARA Probe Into Joe Biden

The House Oversight Committee released redacted emails it claims show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked federal agents from conducting a FARA probe into then-presidential nominee Joe Biden in August 2020.

"Newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf did not allow agents to investigate Joe Biden as part of a FARA probe," the Oversight Committee said via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. In the email, dated August 7, 2020, it appears Lesley told federal investigators they made a mistake in their search warrant request by including Biden. Lesley purportedly claims Biden falls outside of the scope of their FARA investigation. The House Oversight Committee will hold the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to begin further examining alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings. The committee has been investigating alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family and entities in countries including Ukraine and China. Biden denies ever having discussed foreign business affairs with his son. Citing bank records, the committee on Tuesday revealed that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address. McCarthy, in light of the new findings, said the Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden will uncover the whole truth.

