International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/house-panel-releases-emails-showing-us-attorney-blocked-fara-probe-into-joe-biden-1113752503.html
House Panel Releases Emails Showing US Attorney Blocked FARA Probe Into Joe Biden
House Panel Releases Emails Showing US Attorney Blocked FARA Probe Into Joe Biden
The House Oversight Committee released redacted emails it claims show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked federal agents from conducting a FARA probe into then-presidential nominee Joe Biden in August 2020.
2023-09-28T00:41+0000
2023-09-28T00:38+0000
americas
joe biden
hunter biden
foreign agents registration act (fara)
house oversight committee
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113196858_0:0:3364:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_44616770829f7fc0dcb58c5c597a673e.jpg
"Newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf did not allow agents to investigate Joe Biden as part of a FARA probe," the Oversight Committee said via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. In the email, dated August 7, 2020, it appears Lesley told federal investigators they made a mistake in their search warrant request by including Biden. Lesley purportedly claims Biden falls outside of the scope of their FARA investigation. The House Oversight Committee will hold the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to begin further examining alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings. The committee has been investigating alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family and entities in countries including Ukraine and China. Biden denies ever having discussed foreign business affairs with his son. Citing bank records, the committee on Tuesday revealed that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address. McCarthy, in light of the new findings, said the Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden will uncover the whole truth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/scaredy-cat-republicans-fear-giving-biden-popularity-boost-with-impeachment-probe-1113324246.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113196858_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1900a5e03716d9088b5b5f3b72531661.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
house oversight committee, redacted emails, fara investigation, foreign agents registration act, joe biden,
house oversight committee, redacted emails, fara investigation, foreign agents registration act, joe biden,

House Panel Releases Emails Showing US Attorney Blocked FARA Probe Into Joe Biden

00:41 GMT 28.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIM WATSONUS President Joe Biden speaks during Labor Day celebrations in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, August 4, 2023
US President Joe Biden speaks during Labor Day celebrations in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, August 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House of Representatives Oversight Committee released redacted emails it claims show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked federal agents from conducting a FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) investigation into then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in August 2020.
"Newly released emails and documents show that Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf did not allow agents to investigate Joe Biden as part of a FARA probe," the Oversight Committee said via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
In the email, dated August 7, 2020, it appears Lesley told federal investigators they made a mistake in their search warrant request by including Biden. Lesley purportedly claims Biden falls outside of the scope of their FARA investigation.
The House Oversight Committee will hold the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday to begin further examining alleged criminal activity involving Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.
The committee has been investigating alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling involving the Biden family and entities in countries including Ukraine and China. Biden denies ever having discussed foreign business affairs with his son.
Newly-elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a contentious battle to lead the GOP majority in the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Analysis
‘Scaredy-Cat’ Republicans Fear Giving Biden Popularity Boost With Impeachment Probe
12 September, 21:40 GMT
Citing bank records, the committee on Tuesday revealed that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.
McCarthy, in light of the new findings, said the Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden will uncover the whole truth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала