https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/japans-seafood-exports-to-china-dive-757-over-fukushima-water-release-1113761032.html

Japan's Seafood Exports to China Dive 75.7% Over Fukushima Water Release

Japan's Seafood Exports to China Dive 75.7% Over Fukushima Water Release

China's seafood imports from Japan decreased by 75.7% in August year-on-year after Beijing introduced a blanket ban on Japanese marine product imports in response to the Fukushima wastewater release, Japanese news agency Kodo reported, citing updated data from the Japanese Finance Ministry.

2023-09-28T10:29+0000

2023-09-28T10:29+0000

2023-09-28T10:29+0000

asia

china

japan

fukushima

japanese finance ministry

world trade organization (wto)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ef4c01be8914cb18618a35ccfbe04f.jpg

Imports in August totaled 2.18 billion yen ($14.6 million). Earlier in September, media reported a 67.6% drop in China's seafood imports from Japan last month, citing preliminary customs data. China is the biggest importer of Japanese seafood, having shipped 87.1 billion yen worth of these products in 2022. In July, China slashed imports of Japanese marine products by a third. The decline is attributed to China's ban on imports and processing of Japanese fish and seafood, slapped after Tokyo started releasing water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean despite Beijing's objections. On August 24, Japan began dumping treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo said that the water had been cleaned of all radionuclides except tritium, which was still within acceptable limits. Beijing described the discharged water as "contaminated," while Tokyo vowed to use tools under the rules of the World Trade Organization to respond to China's seafood import ban.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/some-150-japanese-residents-file-lawsuit-to-halt-fukushima-water-release---reports-1113202832.html

china

japan

fukushima

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan's seafood exports, china's seafood imports, japanese marine product imports