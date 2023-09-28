https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/powerful-explosion-erupts-at-warehouse-in-uzbekistans-tashkent-1113753018.html
Powerful Explosion Erupts at Warehouse in Uzbekistan's Tashkent
A powerful explosion occurred overnight at a warehouse in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, and caused a fire, the Uzbek Ministry of Emergencies said Thursday.
"Today, September 28, at 02:43 a.m. [local time, 21:43 GMT on Wednesday], the Ministry of Emergencies' unit on duty received a report of an explosion and subsequent fire that occurred in one of the warehouses located in the territory of the 'Stroitel' complex in the Sergeli district of the city of Tashkent," the ministry said on Telegram. The Uzbek Health Ministry in a separate statement on Telegram said "those injured as a result of the fire were taken to the Republican research Centre of Emergency Medicine and its branch in the Tashkent region."The ministry added that those admitted to the center had no serious injuries and were being provided with necessary medical care. It remains unclear whether the blast, which is said to have been felt from a distance of 30 miles from the epicenter, resulted in any casualties.Footage surfacing from the scene showed massive flames shooting out into the night sky as onlookers gathered in the Uzbek capital.The ministry detailed there were 16 fire engines battling the blaze, with authorities also denying reports appearing on social media that indicated a plane crash allegedly caused the explosion. "Fake news is spreading on some social media that the incident in Sergeli district was the result of a plane crash. This information does not correspond to reality," the ministry said in another post.Reports have stated the blast may have been caused by lightning strikes; however, no official cause has been made.Media reported that the incident did not appear to disrupt operations at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.
